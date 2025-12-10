Does DeWalt's Warranty Reset If You Get A Replacement Product

The DeWalt brand came into being more than 100 years ago on the back of a legitimately game-changing woodworking tool. In the century-plus since its founding, the brand has earned a reputation for designing and manufacturing a range of hand and power tools deemed by many to be as reliable and innovative as they are durable. In fact, the term "DeWalt Tough" has become an integral part of the brand's advertising campaign.

But even DeWalt bosses know that not all of its tools will live up to the "DeWalt Tough" billing. For that reason, the Stanley Black & Decker-owned company has also taken to backing its devices with some of the better warranty packages in the industry, with the bulk if its offerings covered for three years from the date of purchase. There are, of course, stipulations to that coverage, as the warranty — like those from virtually every other manufacturer in the game — is designated "limited" via DeWalt's own verbiage.

While there are several ins and outs tied to that semi-vague term, one of the more common questions DeWalt shoppers might have is whether or not the warranty period resets if you have to get a replacement tool. Per DeWalt, that period does not get extended when the company replaces a defective product either during or after the initial three-year coverage period. That makes the original date of purchase the only one of note when it comes to DeWalt's limited warranty coverage.