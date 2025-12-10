Does DeWalt's Warranty Reset If You Get A Replacement Product
The DeWalt brand came into being more than 100 years ago on the back of a legitimately game-changing woodworking tool. In the century-plus since its founding, the brand has earned a reputation for designing and manufacturing a range of hand and power tools deemed by many to be as reliable and innovative as they are durable. In fact, the term "DeWalt Tough" has become an integral part of the brand's advertising campaign.
But even DeWalt bosses know that not all of its tools will live up to the "DeWalt Tough" billing. For that reason, the Stanley Black & Decker-owned company has also taken to backing its devices with some of the better warranty packages in the industry, with the bulk if its offerings covered for three years from the date of purchase. There are, of course, stipulations to that coverage, as the warranty — like those from virtually every other manufacturer in the game — is designated "limited" via DeWalt's own verbiage.
While there are several ins and outs tied to that semi-vague term, one of the more common questions DeWalt shoppers might have is whether or not the warranty period resets if you have to get a replacement tool. Per DeWalt, that period does not get extended when the company replaces a defective product either during or after the initial three-year coverage period. That makes the original date of purchase the only one of note when it comes to DeWalt's limited warranty coverage.
What else you should know about DeWalt's warranty
Just FYI: That caveat in DeWalt's three-year limited warranty coverage would appear to be very much in line with warranties from most of the other major power tool manufacturers. Even still, we'd encourage you to perform a little due diligence concerning warranty coverage provided by any tool maker before purchasing their wares. To that end, there are probably a few other things you'll want to consider about DeWalt's limited warranty coverage as well.
Remember that warranty coverage is not the same as the brand's one-year service contract. As a service that offers consumers free maintenance on qualifying tools during the first year of ownership, this may ultimately limit the need for warranty action due to malfunctioning devices. As far as the warranty coverage goes, though, it covers the cost of parts and labor should an item need repairing and typically ensures a replacement tool should it be beyond repair.
You will, naturally, need your proof of purchase from an authorized DeWalt dealer to utilize the warranty coverage. You should also know that the warranty is essentially voided if you damage the tool while using it for something other than it was designed for, or use it with non-approved accessories, particularly when it comes to batteries and chargers. Similarly, accessories expected to endure fair wear and tear during use are, generally, not covered. Certain other items — including radial saw arms, repaired or rebuilt DeWalt tools, and open-box display items — are also disqualified from coverage, though they may have an alternate warranty plan.