5 Of Our Favorite Car Key Fob Designs Of All Time

Sometimes the anticipation of doing something is as exciting as actually doing it. It's easy to forget that your interaction with a car always starts outside of it, with the key. The key serves as an emissary, or a preview for the kind of experience you're in for. Despite being such a small object, the key fob is what unlocks a car for you, literally and figuratively, and these days a surprising amount of information can be communicated through these little automotive amulets.

First impressions are important, and the car key carries the responsibility of priming the driver for an enjoyable experience. Walking up to a luxury limousine, and the fingers probing your pocket may be looking for something swathed in leather, with cold metal buttons that feel meaningful to press them. Approaching a bare bones sports car, you might find yourself holding a carbon fiber monolith so light a breeze might take it away. And for the vast majority of cars, you can a black plastic square of some sort that's just as functional, if not uninspiring, as the car it belongs to. Most car key fobs are just that, but some reach levels of craftsmanship and beauty that they might seem more at home on a museum pedestal than in someone's pocket. Here are five of our favorite car key fob designs of all time.