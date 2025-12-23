Ryobi Vs DeWalt Lawn Mower: The Pros & Cons Of Each

There are a lot of Ryobi power tools that are great for your home and yard, including its cordless lawn mowers. Ryobi has carved out its niche in the segment by offering a substantial lineup of affordable lawn mowers that start at $199. Ryobi stands behind its products, too; the brand's cordless mowers are also backed by warranties of 3 or 5 years depending on voltage when not used commercially. As for capability, Ryobi's 40cm (15 3/4 inch) 36-volt mower comes with a 5 amp-hour (Ah) battery that enables it to cut up to 600 square meters of grass. That's more than 6,400 square feet, or almost two Little League diamonds. DeWalt tools are built for heavier-duty use, and its lawnmowers are no exception.

Many owners laud their DeWalt mowers for their cutting power and durability, although those advantages come with compromises on weight and price. DeWalt's gas and electric mowers can often handle thick, wet, or overgrown grass with less fuss than some rival mowers. If you already own DeWalt power tools, you may even be able to use some of your existing batteries with a DeWalt mower. The DeWalt 2X20V MAX 21.5-Inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower is a powerhouse that has two battery slots; with two fully-charged 10 Ah batteries installed you can mow for up to six hours without stopping. This model also has auto-sensing technology that varies engine rpm based on resistance, which could make those batteries last even longer. It has mulching, side discharge, and bagging options for clippings, and DeWalt mowers typically come with a three-year warranty against defects and one year of free routine service.