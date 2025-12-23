Ryobi Vs DeWalt Lawn Mower: The Pros & Cons Of Each
Lawn care starts with deciding between gas and electric tools and assessing the size and configuration of your yard, and once you're ready to shop you might be overwhelmed by the choice of brands and models. DeWalt and Ryobi landed in the top 10 of our rankings of major power tool brands, with DeWalt taking the top spot.
Ryobi has a loyal following of home users, with many praising its budget-friendly tools that often punch above their weight. DeWalt, on the other hand, is a favorite of many commercial users as its professional-grade tools often justify the additional expense. Neither manufacturer specializes in lawnmowers, but their offerings in this segment are worth a look. This is what you can expect from each company's lawnmower lineup and how they compare to one another. In the end, the mower that's best for you will depend on your budget, the size and layout of your lawn, and plain old personal preference.
DeWalt and Ryobi lawnmower strenghts
There are a lot of Ryobi power tools that are great for your home and yard, including its cordless lawn mowers. Ryobi has carved out its niche in the segment by offering a substantial lineup of affordable lawn mowers that start at $199. Ryobi stands behind its products, too; the brand's cordless mowers are also backed by warranties of 3 or 5 years depending on voltage when not used commercially. As for capability, Ryobi's 40cm (15 3/4 inch) 36-volt mower comes with a 5 amp-hour (Ah) battery that enables it to cut up to 600 square meters of grass. That's more than 6,400 square feet, or almost two Little League diamonds. DeWalt tools are built for heavier-duty use, and its lawnmowers are no exception.
Many owners laud their DeWalt mowers for their cutting power and durability, although those advantages come with compromises on weight and price. DeWalt's gas and electric mowers can often handle thick, wet, or overgrown grass with less fuss than some rival mowers. If you already own DeWalt power tools, you may even be able to use some of your existing batteries with a DeWalt mower. The DeWalt 2X20V MAX 21.5-Inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower is a powerhouse that has two battery slots; with two fully-charged 10 Ah batteries installed you can mow for up to six hours without stopping. This model also has auto-sensing technology that varies engine rpm based on resistance, which could make those batteries last even longer. It has mulching, side discharge, and bagging options for clippings, and DeWalt mowers typically come with a three-year warranty against defects and one year of free routine service.
Minuses of Ryobi and DeWalt mowers
While Ryobi lawn mowers are usually worth the investment, a common owner complaint is short battery life. Ryobi advises that most of its cordless mowers will run 30 minutes to an hour on a full charge, although you can usually upgrade the battery that came with your mower. Included batteries are usually enough for regular mowing of residential lawns, but might require a mid-job recharge if you have a large yard or heavy growth. Some Ryobi consumers complain that their motors struggle when tackling thick or damp grass, and the lightweight plastic construction makes Ryobi mowers less durable than some competing offerings.
DeWalt is the most popular power tool brand in the U.S., but its lawnmowers are hardly flawless. Batteries run down quickly when tasked with powering larger motors, and some DeWalt mower kits come with relatively slow chargers. The aforementioned dual-battery 21.5-inch mower has a steel deck that adds to its 65-pound weight, making it cumbersome to use on slopes or around borders and trees. You can also upgrade DeWalt chargers and batteries to improve efficiency, but that will just add to the significant expense of a DeWalt mower.