5 Android Phones More Powerful Than The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

If you're in the market for a premium Android smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the most common options available. It is one of the best smartphones on the market, thanks to its high processing capabilities, powerful camera setup, and guaranteed seven years of software updates support. Another factor that contributes to its immense popularity is that it is available in more regions compared to many other phones. Samsung has come a long way from using one of the most criticized skins, TouchWiz, to now offering one of the best Android skins on the market, One UI. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the company's flagship for 2025 and comes with all the bells and whistles.

The device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, a slightly overclocked version of the standard processor. Interestingly, despite its "For Galaxy" branding, the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite found in other devices — particularly those with superior cooling systems — often outscores the Galaxy S25 Ultra's processor in benchmark and workload tests. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is certainly powerful enough for multitasking, gaming, and photography, but for enthusiasts chasing peak frame rates and benchmark dominance, it faces strong competition.

You don't need to pay an ultra-premium price to get top-tier performance. We have compiled a list of five Android phones that outperform the Galaxy S25 Ultra. For this list, we have prioritized devices with higher Geekbench and AnTuTu benchmark scores, superior thermal management, and better charging capabilities.