Cadillac Will Use The 2026 Super Bowl To Make Some Big Reveals

Most of us likely won't associate Cadillac with racing. But the luxury General Motors has had some success in endurance racing, especially in IMSA's GTP category and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where it placed third in 2023. Cadillac has recently expanded its operations into Formula 1 as well, partnering with TWG Motorsports to form what looks to be a formidable racing team, at least on paper. We have the drivers: Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez. We have the facilities: Fishers, Indiana; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Silverstone, U.K. (home of the racing circuit of the same name). But what we don't have is the car. Or, more specifically, what the car looks like.

Well, Cadillac has good news for those of us with a keen eye for liveries, because the company has announced (via a post on X) that it's debuting the official Cadillac F1 racing livery at the 2026 Super Bowl on February 8. The announcement came on December 3, 2025, a few days before the final race of the 2025 F1 season at Abu Dhabi, which saw Lando Norris take home his first Drivers' Championship and McLaren-Mercedes' second consecutive Constructors' Championship titles.

The livery is set. See you Super Bowl Sunday 👀 Mark your calendars 🔗 https://t.co/8AvMbPRebR pic.twitter.com/v4OhtpzG5k — Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@Cadillac_F1) December 3, 2025

The fledgling team will undoubtedly be fighting an uphill battle against the likes of McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes, but Cadillac remains hopeful for respectable finishing positions. As for the livery itself, we'll be over here impatiently biding our time as we wait for the grand reveal of what's hopefully a pretty car, indeed. And if this news has got you excited, here's a helpful introduction to the world of Formula 1.