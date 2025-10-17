Watching Formula 1 In The US? Your Streaming Options Are About To Change

As one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, with new fans getting in regularly, Formula 1 racing has various deals with both cable TV channels and streaming services to bring fans the latest races full of the fastest F1 vehicles. For those living in the United States, Formula 1 racing has been available through a handful of sources, particularly ESPN and related streaming packages from Disney and Hulu. However, following a new deal, that availability will be changing in the near future, and rather drastically.

Apple announced in a press release today that it has entered into a formal five-year partnership with Formula 1 to make Apple TV the official, and sole, provider of Formula 1 coverage for the United States. Formula 1's own access package, F1 TV Premium, will be migrated over to Apple TV, and will only be viewable in the U.S. via an Apple TV subscription, though those who already have a subscription will not need to pay extra to watch Formula 1 content.

"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front-row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services.