Watching Formula 1 In The US? Your Streaming Options Are About To Change
As one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, with new fans getting in regularly, Formula 1 racing has various deals with both cable TV channels and streaming services to bring fans the latest races full of the fastest F1 vehicles. For those living in the United States, Formula 1 racing has been available through a handful of sources, particularly ESPN and related streaming packages from Disney and Hulu. However, following a new deal, that availability will be changing in the near future, and rather drastically.
Apple announced in a press release today that it has entered into a formal five-year partnership with Formula 1 to make Apple TV the official, and sole, provider of Formula 1 coverage for the United States. Formula 1's own access package, F1 TV Premium, will be migrated over to Apple TV, and will only be viewable in the U.S. via an Apple TV subscription, though those who already have a subscription will not need to pay extra to watch Formula 1 content.
"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front-row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services.
Apple TV will be the exclusive home of Formula 1 racing
Starting in 2026, Apple TV will begin offering comprehensive coverage of all things Formula 1, including practices, qualifying races, Grands Prix, and more. Throughout the Formula 1 season, Apple will also make various select races and practices available to watch for free in the Apple TV app. Apple is also planning on broadening the coverage of Formula 1-related news and updates in its ecosystem, with more Formula 1 updates planned for Apple News, Apple Music, Apple Fitness, and Apple Maps. The Apple Sports app will also have live updates of every qualifying race, Sprint, and Grand Prix as the season proceeds.
"This is an incredibly exciting partnership for Apple and the whole of Formula 1 that will ensure we can continue to maximize our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels," said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1's president and CEO.
Apple will be announcing more details on the partnership and its F1-related features in the coming months. As for ESPN, the network has not commented on what, if anything, will be left for its subscribers from Formula 1. In a statement obtained by CNBC, ESPN network representatives simply said that they are "incredibly proud of what we and Formula 1 accomplished together in the United States and look forward to a strong finish in this final season. We wish F1 well in the future."