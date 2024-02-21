Apple's New Sports App For iPhone Is A Must-Have, Even In The Off-Season

Apple just released a new sports app available for free on the App Store in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Apple Sports is designed to keep sports fans up to date with the latest scores and ongoing league standings for their favorite sports, with Spanish, French, and English language support. There are currently a limited number of leagues trackable with the app.

Users can track the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Liga MX, NHL, NBA, MLS, and NCAA basketball (men's and women's). Apple does not currently include many leagues that are in the off-season, but it does note that big leagues such as MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA will debut on the app when their respective seasons roll around.

The app is available on iPhones running iOS 17.2 or later. Apple does not say if the app will make its way to iPads or Apple Watch. (In the meantime, check out the best Apple Watch apps for keeping up with sports teams.) However, it allows users to directly open Apple TV to stream and select a game from Apple or connected streaming apps.