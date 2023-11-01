3 Of The Best Apple Watch Apps For Keeping Up With Your Favorite Sports Teams

Sports Alerts has an Apple Watch app that gives you scores and stats for many different sports. Unlike ESPN's, here you can customize complications to have just the info you want on the app's watch face. Once it's set up, you can check out your favorite team's scores and stats and then, when you get some phone time, you can watch game highlights on the iOS app. It also has full team schedules so you'll always know when the next big game is coming. You also can build your own team if you're a fantasy football fan and track stats to see how your group is doing from your watch.

What's especially unique about this app is its alert system and the amount of customization it has. It can send you an alert for just about anything, and you can assign different sports-like sounds and whistles to notify you. This means, for example, you could set it to alert you whenever your favorite NFL receiver scores a touchdown or when your favorite quarterback throws for over 300 yards. This is not just for football either; it's all sports. Another thing you can do in the app is customize what is shown in the app icon badge (think of looking at the Messages icon when you have 2 unread messages and it has a 2 in a tiny red circle). You could, for example, show how many points Steph Curry has and you don't even have to open the app.

The only drawback to Sports Alerts is that the watch interface can feel a little crowded with all the information. Still, if you'd like to have all the stats on your wrist with specific alert sounds for various sports milestones, check this app out.