5 Automotive YouTubers That More People Should Know About

If you are reading this, you are highly likely to be familiar with names like Hoovie, Tavarish and DeMuro, and even your parents likely know who Jay Leno is. All of them produce entertaining content about cars from differing perspectives. However, the internet is vast and YouTube hosts what seems like an endless array of channels covering every topic imaginable. Narrowing the focus on cars still presents innumerable channels, which is why there are plenty you may not know about as the creators plug away, producing videos to help build their following.

You could probably find a new channel posting videos about cars every day of the week, but not all of them are destined to gain a huge following for various reasons. However, there are still many channels with smaller followings that post videos worth watching every day. But if you don't get a recommendation from a friend or happen to click on an organic recommendation in your feed, you will never know about any of them. Therefore, to broaden your automotive video-viewing horizons, here are five YouTubers with fewer than half a million subscribers each you ought to know about.