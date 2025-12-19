Who Makes Western Star Trucks And Where Are They Manufactured?

Among the trucks on North American roads today, Western Star isn't typically the first name that comes to mind. It lacks the recognizability of other brands like Kenworth, Mack, or Freightliner, for instance, but they are still quite serviceable trucks nevertheless. Not to mention that they're well renowned by owners and experts alike for their heavy-hauling and off-highway utility. But who makes them? The answer is a little less obvious than you might expect, especially considering where they're made.

Western Star is actually a subsidiary of Daimler Truck A.G., the same company that produces Freightliner, Mitsubishi Fuso, and more. Daimler Truck is the company responsible for creating the world's first self-propelled truck as we know it, the "Liefrungswagen" (Delivery Truck) of 1896. It featured a two-cylinder engine making a whopping 4 horsepower, but had an impressive 1.5 metric tons of payload (about 3300 pounds). Obviously, more modern stuff hauls a little more than that, and is arguably more comfortable than sitting on an unsprung piece of wood. But the DNA hasn't really changed with the times; modern Western Star trucks excel at high loads in otherwise hostile environments.

As for where Western Star trucks are manufactured, it's in North America, rather than Germany, where one might expect. There are two plants producing different models of Western Star, located in Portland, Oregon (where the company is headquartered), and Cleveland, North Carolina. The plants themselves are owned by Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), with the Cleveland facility sharing floor space with other manufacturers like Freightliner.