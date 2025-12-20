The 2026 Toyota RAV4 Is Missing One Big Engine Option

The Toyota RAV4 has been a staple of Toyota's lineup for over three decades now, being the most popular non-EV vehicle in its class and the fourth most popular overall in the U.S (as well as the most popular car in the world). They're known and loved for being reliable and accessible for anyone seeking a functional compact crossover. Moreover, the RAV4 comes in several variations, including a plug-in hybrid as well as a standard internal combustion engine — or at least, it used to. Starting in 2026, you can no longer purchase a RAV4 powered exclusively by gasoline; they are all either standard hybrid or PHEVs.

Until 2025, the base model RAV4 came standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder combustion engine powering the front wheels (with optional all-wheel drive). It sent 203 hp through an eight-speed automatic transmission and was an efficient, though pedestrian, powertrain that offered 27 city and 35 highway mpg. However, 2026 introduces a new generation for Toyota's crossover, and that means new powertrains. Now in its sixth generation, the 2026 RAV4 is designed around hybrid power from the get-go, boasting more power, better fuel economy, and an expected price bump.

Of course, being a new generation, the 2026 RAV4 comes with features and design elements that haven't been seen on the RAV4, including the first-ever RAV4 GR Sport. However, even that edition will use the standard PHEV powertrain — although it does deliver an impressive 324 hp, admittedly. Let's open up the hood and take a closer look at these changes and what they mean for future owners.