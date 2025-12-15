Why Did Harley-Davidson Fail In India?

It might be hard to imagine Harley-Davidson ever failing, but when a company has been in business for over 120 years, it's most assuredly going to go through some ups and downs. It's simply the way of business, especially for one with such a vast global appeal as H-D. Such was the case in India, where the company found out the hard way that not everywhere is a good place to operate a big ol' Hog.

H-D opened its first dealership in Hyderabad in July 2010, and a 70,000-square-foot building at Bawal in Haryana – referred to as a "complete knock-down" assembly plant — that merely assembled kits received from plants in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. This reduced import duties and lowered the bike's overall cost, while expanding their market presence. At the time, it was the company's second attempt at an operation outside the U.S., the first being located in Brazil. And why not? For a country with a population well over one billion, two-wheeled vehicles were by far the most popular mode of transportation, creating a perfect target-rich environment.

Harley-Davidson left India in September 2020, having sold just 27,000 units over a decade of operations. By comparison, Royal Enfield (Harley's main competition in the region) sold twice that amount — every month. During the fiscal year of 2019, H-D sold approximately 2,676 motorcycles, and only 100 between April and June of 2020. Several factors contributed to the legendary bike maker's overall Indian demise, but they all focused on one simple, ironic fact: the bikes were too much of a hog for India.