Are Any Harley-Davidson Bikes Made In India?
Harley-Davidson began assembling bikes in India in 2011 at its Bawal plant in Haryana. The move was all about taxes: Import duties on fully built motorcycles were high, so Harley switched to importing Complete Knockdown (CKD) kits instead. The company shipped parts from U.S. factories and assembled them locally in India, with the goal of cutting costs and making the bikes more accessible to Indian buyers.
Models like the Street 750 (which was part of one of Harley's biggest recalls in recent history), SuperLow, and Iron 883 were assembled in India using these kits. But not all Harleys sold in India were made there. High-end models like the Street Glide Special and Road King were still imported as fully built units, keeping their price tags steep.
In 2020, however, Harley shut down its Bawal plant as part of a global restructuring. Sales had dropped, the market wasn't growing fast enough, and the bikes were still too expensive for most Indian riders. The brand exited direct manufacturing and shut most of its local dealerships. But Harley-Davidson didn't vanish entirely; instead, it would eventually sign a deal with Hero MotoCorp to keep the Harley-Davidson brand alive in India — enter the X440.
The X440: Harley-Davidson's new made-in-India bike
Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp launched the X440 in 2023. It is the first truly made-in-India Harley, built from the ground up without the use of CKD kits — becoming one of the few Harley-Davidson motorcycles not sold in the U.S. in the process.
This entry-level roadster sports a single-cylinder, 440cc air-oil-cooled engine. It features LED lighting, ABS, and a digital instrument cluster. But more importantly, it's priced to compete; starting at the equivalent of around $2,800, it goes up to about $3,275 for the top-spec variant. For that price, all you would be able to get stateside is one of Harley-Davidson's electric balance bikes for kids — a bike you probably didn't know Harley even makes.
The X440 is a roadster with neutral ergonomics, modern suspension (USD forks and gas-filled rear shocks), and Bybre disc brakes. In terms of style and stance, it looks more like a sporty commuter than a classic Harley cruiser. So far, the response has been huge. Hero reported over 25,000 bookings in a short span, with the top-spec model seeing the most demand. That's a sign Harley finally got the pricing and product right for India.
Will Harley-Davidson keep making bikes in India?
It depends on how you define "making," as Harley no longer runs its own factory in India. But with Hero as its partner, the X440 is both designed and manufactured locally, and more models are likely coming. Harley gets brand presence and access to Hero's massive dealer and service network. Hero gets premium cachet and a shot at disrupting the midsize segment dominated by Royal Enfield. Whether this strategy endures long-term will depend on sales volumes and market reception.
For now, the X440 is the only Harley-Davidson made entirely in India. Harley still imports other models, but this new partnership model may become the blueprint for the company. If it works, Hero-built Harleys could find their way to export markets too; a reverse play from Harley's previous India strategy. So yes, Harley-Davidsons are made in India, just not in the way that they were a decade ago.