Are Any Harley-Davidson Bikes Made In India?

Harley-Davidson began assembling bikes in India in 2011 at its Bawal plant in Haryana. The move was all about taxes: Import duties on fully built motorcycles were high, so Harley switched to importing Complete Knockdown (CKD) kits instead. The company shipped parts from U.S. factories and assembled them locally in India, with the goal of cutting costs and making the bikes more accessible to Indian buyers.

Models like the Street 750 (which was part of one of Harley's biggest recalls in recent history), SuperLow, and Iron 883 were assembled in India using these kits. But not all Harleys sold in India were made there. High-end models like the Street Glide Special and Road King were still imported as fully built units, keeping their price tags steep.

In 2020, however, Harley shut down its Bawal plant as part of a global restructuring. Sales had dropped, the market wasn't growing fast enough, and the bikes were still too expensive for most Indian riders. The brand exited direct manufacturing and shut most of its local dealerships. But Harley-Davidson didn't vanish entirely; instead, it would eventually sign a deal with Hero MotoCorp to keep the Harley-Davidson brand alive in India — enter the X440.

