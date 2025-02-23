3 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles You Can't Buy In America
For those with an affinity for two-wheeled modes of transportation, the Harley-Davidson brand has long stood as a symbol of freedom. The name has also become a steadfast symbol of American ingenuity and toughness, as the Milwaukee-based manufacturer has had its bikes in continuous production since William Harley and Arthur Davidson founded the company in 1903.
Harley-Davidson has come a long way since its founding, producing a widely celebrated range of iconic motorcycles, as well as a handful of solid early builds that might be considered underappreciated in certain circles. Despite the company's legacy as a true American original, the brand has become every bit as esteemed by motorcycle enthusiasts who hang their leathers on hooks in all corners of the globe. For its part, Harley-Davidson has leaned fully into the international market, and now sells its motorcycles almost anywhere bikers seek solace on the open road.
Harley-Davidson's international esteem has grown so much that the brand is now designing and manufacturing motorcycles for specific markets outside of the continental United States, and has even begun building some of its bikes in factories far from the land-locked confines of its Wisconsin home base. To the chagrin of many a Harley-head living here in the States, it would seem that some of the bikes it designed for other markets are not actually available for purchase in America.
The X350 is a small-displacement build available only in China
Part of what's rubbed Harley-Davidson devotees the wrong way about some of the brand's international builds not being available to them is that the small-displacement models would not only make fun bikes to zip around town on but they're also seen as ideal bikes for first-time riders. One could theorize that those are the very factors that led Harley-Davidson to develop builds like the X350 to begin with. Though available everywhere besides the U.S., the bike was developed specifically for the Chinese market, where overpopulation and city congestion are a constant concern.
At first glance, the small and decidedly sporty X350 looks like the perfect solution for folks who prefer to hit the packed city streets of Shanghai, Beijing, and beyond. The X350 clocks in at a sleek 2110 mm long (just under 7 feet) and boasts a weight of 195 kg (about 429 lbs), making it the perfect size to carve in and out of traffic with relative ease.
While the X350 could never be mistaken for some of the more power-hungry builds populating the Harley-Davidson lineup over the years, the bike's Parallel-Twin 353cc engine and its 36 horsepower are befitting both its stature and its city-dwelling mission. And yes, as noted, the bike's low-grade output should make it a solid choice for any would-be rider looking to get their wheels underneath them before growing into a bigger build. With an MSRP of $8,495 and fuel economy at 4.95 l/km (47.5 mpg), the X350 will be easy on the wallet too.
The X500 offers Chinese bikers a power upgrade over the X350
If you're looking for a motorcycle that checks a lot of the same boxes as the X350, but packs a little more punch than that pint-sized model, you'll be happy to know that Harley-Davidson has expanded its Chinese options with a bike that likely fits the bill. Said bike is called the X500, and though it bears a striking resemblance to the X350, it's a slightly bolder option for a more seasoned rider.
Like the X350, the X500 was developed by Harley-Davidson with help from China's Qianjiang Motorcycle Company. And like its counterpart, the X500 is largely manufactured in China as well. Given those facts, it is, perhaps, not all that surprising that the bikes look a lot alike. But at 2135 mm (a little over 7 ft) and 208 kg (about 458 lbs), the Sportster-inspired X500 is a touch bigger and heavier than the X350. Yes, with a 500 cc Parallel Twin engine on board, the X500 is indeed packing a little more punch to the tune of 47 hp and 46 nm of torque (roughly 34 lbs-ft).
Despite the power upgrade, the X500 is still far from the typical power you might expect from a build bearing a Harley-Davidson nameplate. But at $10,995, it'll make for a killer, and affordable bike for kicking in, around, and out of the city. While rumors have persisted that the X500 might one day make its way to American markets, as of this writing, H-D is still withholding it from its U.S. customers.
Harley-Davidson's X440 is a collaboration with India's Hero MotoCorp
China is, of course, not the only country in the world with a booming population and a need for mopeds and small displacement motorcycles to navigate congested metropolitan areas. As such, it's not the only country in which Harley-Davidson has sought to expand its foothold with a small displacement build not available to U.S. consumers, as India indeed boasts an H-D bike all its own in the X440.
Like those Chinese models, Harley-Davidson sought local collaboration in the development of the X440, this time teaming India's Hero MotoCorp to bring the small displacement build into being. In doing so, they produced a bike that falls somewhere between the X350 and X500 in terms of output, with its 440 cc Single Cylinder power plant producing 27 horsepower and 38 nm of torque (about 28 lb-ft). Per some sources, the X440 even boasts a potential top speed of 90 mph.
At 2,168 mm (a little over 7.1 ft), the X440 is the longest of Harley-Davidson's international exclusives, with the extra length and optimized geometrical design ensuring a smooth ride whether you're traversing busy city streets or cruising into town via less congested outlets. Unlike the Chinese H-D models, the X440 also boasts Bluetooth connectivity, meaning you can crank your tunes or take an important phone call en route to your destination. The X440 also comes with a welcoming sticker price that translated to a little over $2,700 U.S. dollars for the 2024 model — which would be more relevant if the bike were available to U.S. residents.