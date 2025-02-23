3 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles You Can't Buy In America

For those with an affinity for two-wheeled modes of transportation, the Harley-Davidson brand has long stood as a symbol of freedom. The name has also become a steadfast symbol of American ingenuity and toughness, as the Milwaukee-based manufacturer has had its bikes in continuous production since William Harley and Arthur Davidson founded the company in 1903.

Harley-Davidson has come a long way since its founding, producing a widely celebrated range of iconic motorcycles, as well as a handful of solid early builds that might be considered underappreciated in certain circles. Despite the company's legacy as a true American original, the brand has become every bit as esteemed by motorcycle enthusiasts who hang their leathers on hooks in all corners of the globe. For its part, Harley-Davidson has leaned fully into the international market, and now sells its motorcycles almost anywhere bikers seek solace on the open road.

Harley-Davidson's international esteem has grown so much that the brand is now designing and manufacturing motorcycles for specific markets outside of the continental United States, and has even begun building some of its bikes in factories far from the land-locked confines of its Wisconsin home base. To the chagrin of many a Harley-head living here in the States, it would seem that some of the bikes it designed for other markets are not actually available for purchase in America.

