4 Underappreciated Classic Motorcycles From The Early Days Of Harley-Davidson

When discussing motorcycle companies that have shaped today's U.S. bike scene, it is difficult not to mention Harley-Davidson, the motorcycle company that has more than laid the foundation for what cruisers and tourers should be. The company has existed for decades, with its origins tracing back to 1903. Harley-Davidson was founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, by William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson–two visionaries who started with nothing but a dream. Only two years later, the company completed its first motorcycle, the Model 1, which was essentially a bicycle with an engine in its middle. Harley and Davidson continued to push forward, and by World War I, their company had already become one of the leading motorcycle suppliers in the U.S., even providing bikes for the war effort alongside Indian Motorcycles.

Over the last century, Harley-Davidson has continually released motorcycles that turn heads wherever they go. The company boasts an impressive lineup, to say the least, with options for nearly everyone interested in getting behind a pair of handlebars and hitting the tarmac. Whether you are looking for some of the best-sounding motorcycles available or bikes that are dirt cheap to maintain, the manufacturer has you covered. However, while the company enjoys popularity today, many of its most celebrated bikes are from the 1950s and onwards, which is disheartening considering the remarkable motorcycles produced in its early years. From the 1915 Harley-Davidson 11-F to the 1927 BA, here are four of the company's most underrated vintage bikes that helped shape Harley-Davidson into what it is today.

