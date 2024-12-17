How Fast Is The Harley-Davidson X440? A Look At Its Top Speed & Acceleration

Harley-Davidson is perhaps the first name that comes to the minds of the average U.S. citizen when thinking of American motorcycles and riding culture. The brand, one of the oldest motorcycling brands on the planet, has focused on the U.S. market while maintaining smaller operations overseas for most of its existence.

There's no denying that Harley-Davidson is popular in the U.S., but the company's sales numbers have been down for the past several years. Harley's U.S. sales have fallen from 125,960 units in 2019 to 98,468 units in 2023, a considerable 21% decline over a four-year period. One of the ways by which older, traditional motorcycle companies have been trying to offset their sales drop in important markets was by entering newer, unexplored markets. Entering these markets, however, also means customizing products that appeal to the target audience in those markets.

Given that Harley-Davidson understands that its gas-guzzling, high-capacity cruisers will always have a limited market outside of the U.S., the company joined up with Hero Motorcycles, one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers in India, to develop a new, low-cost Harley-Davidson motorcycle, aimed exclusively at emerging markets. The first product to come out of this collaboration is what we know now as the Harley-Davidson X440. This motorcycle is unlike any Harley-Davidson product sold in the U.S. and features a small capacity (440 cc), single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes a little over 27 hp of power.

The Harley-Davidson X-440 is primarily designed to compete against similarly priced, small-capacity offerings from the likes of Royal Enfield and Triumph. As a result, the X440's top speed and acceleration figures — while not earth-shattering — are apt for a motorcycle in its class.