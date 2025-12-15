4 Handy Uses For Your Chromebook's USB Ports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chromebooks might be commonly thought of as those cheap laptops your kid uses at school, but they're gradually improving in functionality to the point that there are plenty of people who use them as their main computer for either work or school. Some Chromebooks are even built to handle gaming, while others have surprisingly long battery life. They're more affordable than MacBooks and most Windows laptops, so it's not a bad choice.

However, one major drawback with Chromebooks is that they typically have fewer USB ports than conventional laptops — since they're designed to primarily handle web-based tasks. Some don't even have a USB-C port, which is used for so many different purposes. So, it's only natural to want to get the most out of the USB ports your Chromebook does have. So whether you're a casual user or a professional, there is plenty to do with the one or two USB ports you have access to.