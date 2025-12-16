This Affordable Luxury Sedan Has Rear Reclining Seats For A Quick Nap During Lunch Break

Have you ever ridden in the back of an Equus? (Have you ever even heard of the Equus?) It was once the largest sedan in Hyundai's lineup, and it brought a ton of high-end comfort features to one of the more affordable entry points into the luxury market. We'd go as far as to call it one of Hyundai's best designs ever. One of its most unique features: the rear reclining seats. That's definitely not something you see all that often outside of a chauffeur's car, much less a sedan you could walk into your local Hyundai dealership and buy yourself.

Those rear reclining seats were just a small part of the Equus' broader focus on bringing chill, luxury amenities to a sedan that didn't come at such a high luxury price (you can find used ones under $20,000 today). You'd also get a premium-looking interior, some handy driver-assist features, both heated and cooled front seats (and a massaging driver's seat), plus a 598-watt Lexicon 7.1 audio system. And, of course, those power-reclining rear seats with more than enough space and angle adjustment for passengers to sit back and relax comfortably. Sounds nice enough to start looking for one yourself? Alas, the Equus never made it past its 2016 model year. But that's not to say that it went away completely. When Hyundai and Genesis split in two, it meant new life for the Equus and its neat seats.