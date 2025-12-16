Do Toyota Land Cruisers Come With Secondary Fuel Tanks? Here's What We Know

Toyota Land Cruisers are known for many things. They're legendarily reliable, excellent off-roaders, and some of the only true body-on-frame SUVs with a solid rear axle. And, for some reason, new Land Cruisers come with all the provisions for a rear seat except the actual seat. These trucks are fairly unique both inside and out, with some having not just one, but two independent fuel tanks.

But what's the point of having two fuel tanks in the first place, and how does the system work? It's actually not the only truck, much less passenger vehicle in general, boasting such a feature; many cars offer similar setups, each with different purposes. Toyota's is a main and sub fuel tank, linked together in such a way that the sub fuel tank acts as a reserve for the main tank. The driver presses a switch, which then draws fuel from the sub tank and feeds it into the main one, a particularly useful feature for long expeditions with few fuel stations.

While there are many Land Cruiser generations, only a few sport this feature: Namely, some military 70 series, various 80 series, and a few 100 and 105 series with utility-oriented diesel configurations. For those who don't speak Land Cruiser, those are the boxier models popular from the 1980s to the early 2000s, specifically ones used for municipal duties and troop transport. Some companies also offer long-range retrofit kits for more modern Land Cruisers, such as the 200 series.