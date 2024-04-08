Why Don't Trucks Have Dual Gas Tanks Anymore?

With over a century's worth of vehicle designs, concepts, and prototypes, there have been some interesting automobiles made to say the least. Take, for example, these '90s cars that had us scratching our heads. It wasn't just cars either, as there are several examples of the weirdest pickup trucks ever made as well. There are even more subtle examples of vehicle engineering that used to be common, but are now considered odd or even potentially dangerous. Take, for instance, older model trucks equipped with two gas tanks instead of one.

On the one hand, two fuel tanks can be beneficial under heavy workloads such as hauling large equipment and/or longer rides. Two smaller tanks instead of one large one could also offer engineers more options in terms of location, where a single tank may not fit properly. However, there were also some inconveniences and even hazards with these multiple tank configurations.

Today, other than a few options like the 2024 RAM 4500 Tradesman — which allows you to add 52 and 22-gallon dual fuel tanks for an additional $795 — this option has all but disappeared.