These Are The Most Reliable Land Cruiser Engines Ever Made (According To Reports)
They say, "Heroes get remembered, but legends never die." Well, Toyota has had its fair share of legends when it comes to producing reliable engines. If anything, the Japanese automaker's name is synonymous with efficient and dependable cars within the automotive industry. And for that reason, it's not uncommon for a Toyota engine with 100,000 miles on the odometer to feel like it's just getting broken in. The Land Cruiser is considered one of the most rugged and capable off-road SUVs from Toyota, thanks to its robust engine choices, reliability, and high resale value.
The Toyota Land Cruiser has established a reputation for featuring engines that have reliability, durability, off-road capability, and long-lasting performance. We trawled the internet, checking automotive reports, analysing Land Cruiser forums, and comparing feedback from previous owners to determine the most reliable Land Cruiser engines ever made.
Toyota 1HZ
The 1HZ is a naturally aspirated 4.2-liter 12-valve SOHC 6-cylinder diesel engine capable of producing 129 hp at 3,800 rpm and 285 Nm of torque at 2,200 rpm. This engine was used in the Land Cruiser 70 Series (76,78,79) and was known for its heavy-duty applications – off-roading, overlanding, military use, offering aid in war-torn regions (Africa and the Middle East), and serving as a workhorse in Australian farms.
The 1HZ is a sweetheart for overlanders and expedition drivers thanks to its known durability, reliability, simplicity, and low-end torque. Perhaps the most significant advantage of the 1HZ to off-roaders is its mechanically driven design. This Toyota 6-cylinder engine doesn't feature a turbo, common rail, or any sensitive electronics (fewer points of failure), making it the perfect rig for traversing harsh conditions that require minimal maintenance, high tolerance, and, according to experienced owners, low-quality fuel.
Like the 2UZ-FE, the 1HZ featured a cast-iron block and forged internals. Its balanced inline-six configuration also helped contribute to its long lifespan – these engines can cover up to 300,000 miles without a rebuild. Thanks to its simple construction, the 1HZ is relatively easy to repair, with tons of repair kits available online.
Toyota 1HD-FTE
The 1HD-FTE is undoubtedly one of the best diesel engines ever produced by Toyota. This engine is a powerhouse when it comes to raw power and reliability. It's a turbocharged 4.2-liter six-cylinder engine that was used on the Toyota Land Cruiser 100 Series, the 79 Series, the Toyota Hiace van, and the Coaster bus. The 1HD-FTE is a fan favorite among diesel enthusiasts and is renowned for its reliability, durability, and torque-rich performance, even in the most demanding off-road conditions.
The 1HD-FTE is quite the workhorse and is perfect for owners who demand more from their rigs since it offers low-end torque and smooth delivery. This engine features electrical direct injection and is capable of producing 202 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. Even though it churns tons of power, it's quite efficient on fuel with a performance-to-efficiency ratio that remains competitive even to newer engines.
This turbo-diesel inline-six engine was designed to last. It features a cast-iron head and forged internals, making it ideal for use in harsh regions with minimal breakdowns. The 1HD-FTE is often cited as capable of running beyond 500,000 miles with proper care. It's for these reasons that Toyota Land Cruisers running the 1HD-FTE engines are the go-to vehicles for humanitarian organizations operating in hard-to-access regions.
Toyota B Series diesels (2B and 3B)
The Toyota B Series engines, specifically the 2B and 3B engines, were used in several Toyota vehicles, including the Land Cruiser, Dyna/Toyoace, and also in the Coaster minibus. Like all the other engines on this list, the 2B and 3B diesels are some of the best diesel engines from the automaker. Both these diesel engines are known for their reliability and durability, with the 3B being a later iteration of the 2B.
The 2B diesel is a 3.2-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine with a higher compression ratio of 21:1, while the 3B (3.4-liter) has a slightly lower compression ratio. These engines are highly praised by diesel enthusiasts for their robust and long-lasting construction. Most issues with the 2B and 3B relate to aging rather than engine defects.
You'll also get good gas mileage from the pair at their age. They are also purpose-built for durability and designed for harsh climates and rugged terrain. Users report that these engines can reach up to half a million miles, with the 3B often referred to as the most reliable Toyota engine ever produced.
Toyota 2UZ-FE
The Toyota 2UZ-FE is a naturally aspirated, 4.7-liter V8 DOHC engine introduced in the Land Cruiser 100-series. It belongs to the Toyota UZ family of engines and is featured in the Toyota Sequoia, Tundra, 4Runner, Lexus GX 470, and LX 470. Although the 2UZ-FE shares many similarities with its sibling, the 1UZ-FE, their primary difference lies in size. This engine is renowned among SUV lovers for its durability and has a reputation for lasting up to 300,000 miles with original internals.
The 2UZ-FE is a fan-favorite for its robust engine construction and impressive longevity. Owners have confessed to hitting up to 1,000,000 miles with units running this engine. The combination of a cast-iron block, simple engine design, low maintenance, and natural aspiration operation contributes to its legendary reputation for durability. Due to this, Land Cruiser 100-Series models that feature the 2UZ-FE engine hold high value on the used car market, selling for up to $30,000 on popular auction sites.
Owners hail it as one of the best V8 engines ever made by Toyota. According to a previous 100-Series Land Cruiser owner on a popular 4x4 forum, his 2UZ-FE engine withstood more than nine years of abuse despite being put through absolute hell. Still, while the 2UZ-FE is known for its robust construction and low maintenance, owners need to be vigilant and keep an eye on timing belt replacement intervals, as this particular engine utilizes a rubber timing belt.
How we determined the most reliable Land Crusier engines
The Toyota Land Cruiser has featured a wide range of engines throughout its history, including the current iteration's hybrid powertrain, as well as older V8 petrol and diesel engines (4-cylinder and 6-cylinder). While most of these engines are considered reliable, a few select models have achieved legendary status among motorheads.
To determine which Toyota Land Cruiser engines are considered the most reliable, we analyzed owner feedback in automotive forums, reliability databases, and reports from automotive consumer advocates. We also cross-checked our findings against data from consumer reliability websites, such as CarComplaints.com. Based on these findings, we were able to narrow down a final shortlist that features both diesel legends, such as the B-Series (2B and 3B), as well as gasoline powerhouses like the 2UZ-FE.
Ultimately, reliability often boils down to the owner. Even the most durable engine can have a short lifespan in the hands of a careless owner. As such, the most reliable engines of any brand are a combination of robust engineering, routine maintenance, and responsible ownership.