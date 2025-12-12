How To Turn On The iPhone's Flashlight Without Touching Your Phone

Smartphones have replaced several kinds of everyday electronics over the years. This includes gadgets like radios, dedicated digital cameras, and calculators. You can even use your iPhone as a spirit level through the pre-installed Measure app. For all the fancy and complex tasks that our smartphones can now accomplish, we continue to use perhaps their simplest hardware features the most on a daily basis — the flashlight.

Even if additions like night mode photography on the iPhone have generally diminished the role of the built-in flash, it's a tool of immense convenience when you're wandering around a dark hallway or looking for your AirPods under the bed. Typically, the quickest way you can turn your iPhone's flashlight on is by tapping and holding the torch shortcut on the lock screen. On newer models, you can remap the Action button to toggle the flashlight for quicker access.

In case your hands are full or dirty and you feel the need to summon your iPhone's flashlight anyway, you can turn it on completely hands-free using a staple iOS feature that you may have forgotten about — Siri. Simply say, "Hey Siri, turn on the flashlight," and your iPhone will follow through with the instruction. Turning it off is just as easy — just say, "Siri, turn off the flashlight." You can also use variations of the term "flashlight," like "torch," or "flash." Potterheads have it easier and can control the flash simply by uttering the "Lumos" or "Nox" spells.