You'll Want Every One Of These Adorable Mini Buckets – Here's Where To Find Them

It's easy to run out of ways to store small items once you've accumulated a certain number of them. It's even easier if they're items you use all the time, like screwdrivers, levels, or even pens and pencils. Thankfully, most major tool retailers offer a quirky, affordable option for organizing your tools: mini buckets. Lowe's, Menards, and Ace Hardware all have their own take on the viral tiny buckets, each clocking in at just a few inches high and costing less than $2.

Lowe's mini storage gem is available both in-store and online, with the option to pre-book it for pickup if you're worried it might sell out. With a roughly 4" height with the lid on and a 0.4-quart capacity, don't expect to be cramming loads into the mini container. Meanwhile, Menards' mini-pail is a similar size and available to order directly to your local store. At first blush, it might seem a bit cheaper than Lowe's option, as it costs $1.11. But that's only because the pail lid is sold separately for an additional $0.49. You can also get this delivered to your local Menards for free.

Ace's $1.59 mini bucket is also available for in-store pickup or delivery from certain stores. You might have a hard time finding a store that stocks it, though, as it appears unavailable at a long list of branches across the United States, and users report it's regularly out of stock. Not satisfied with Lowe's, Menards, or Ace? Well, Home Depot also has an option — except for the fact that their trending $0.98 mini-pail is technically a holiday ornament. You can get it delivered, or pick one up in-store.