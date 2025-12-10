You'll Want Every One Of These Adorable Mini Buckets – Here's Where To Find Them
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's easy to run out of ways to store small items once you've accumulated a certain number of them. It's even easier if they're items you use all the time, like screwdrivers, levels, or even pens and pencils. Thankfully, most major tool retailers offer a quirky, affordable option for organizing your tools: mini buckets. Lowe's, Menards, and Ace Hardware all have their own take on the viral tiny buckets, each clocking in at just a few inches high and costing less than $2.
Lowe's mini storage gem is available both in-store and online, with the option to pre-book it for pickup if you're worried it might sell out. With a roughly 4" height with the lid on and a 0.4-quart capacity, don't expect to be cramming loads into the mini container. Meanwhile, Menards' mini-pail is a similar size and available to order directly to your local store. At first blush, it might seem a bit cheaper than Lowe's option, as it costs $1.11. But that's only because the pail lid is sold separately for an additional $0.49. You can also get this delivered to your local Menards for free.
Ace's $1.59 mini bucket is also available for in-store pickup or delivery from certain stores. You might have a hard time finding a store that stocks it, though, as it appears unavailable at a long list of branches across the United States, and users report it's regularly out of stock. Not satisfied with Lowe's, Menards, or Ace? Well, Home Depot also has an option — except for the fact that their trending $0.98 mini-pail is technically a holiday ornament. You can get it delivered, or pick one up in-store.
What to use a mini bucket for
You can use your mini bucket for a few different things, depending on its material and whether it has any extra parts. First and foremost, mini buckets make for a useful storage option. You can stick them on shelves to organize and store small parts like nuts, screws, and bolts, or you could keep one on your workbench or desk for tools you use regularly. Think of it like a pen pot specifically for your favorite mini-tools or hand tools.
Alternatively, if you scored a mini pail with a matching lid — like the one sold by Lowe's or Menards – and you manage to grab the matching cover, it could be a helpful tool for keeping paint fresh and secure. If you only want to keep a small volume of paint at your disposal, say for touch-ups, detailing, or to secure the last drops of paint from a larger container at a fraction of the size. Should you want to, they're even small enough that you could comfortably keep them on your desk or workbench for you to dip your paintbrush straight in.
These mini buckets are pretty cute, so you're probably going to want to get creative with them, too. You could use your mini bucket to create gift bundles by stuffing them with even smaller items, like non-seasonal trick-or-treat buckets. With the exception of Home Depot's ornament, they're also all listed as food-safe, meaning you could use them to store food, line your kitchen shelves, or as cute snack buckets on your next camping trip. And, of course, you could follow Home Depot's lead and hang them up as decorations, either for the holidays or as a permanent feature.