The Simple Harbor Freight Solution For Storing & Organizing Nuts & Bolts In The Garage

The tricolored storage stand offers several layers of organizational bins for small fasteners and parts, alongside five larger storage compartments on each side for any other materials you might want to keep nearby. It also offers additional oversized trays at the top and bottom for temporary storage while you work. This space can also be used for oversized items that won't fit neatly into the other bins.

Impressively, you can expect to store up to 530 pounds of parts in the organizer. Although you might struggle to move the floor rack at full capacity, it does come complete with four rolling swivel casters to aid with transporting it around your garage. Two of these four casters also come fitted with brakes to help fix the shelves in place when they're packed with a lighter load.

If you prefer to shop online, Harbor Freight delivers this double-sided floor rack to some local areas across the United States. However, due to its size, it can't be shipped to Alaska or Hawaii. It costs $154.99 for non-Inside Track Club members, but you might be able to pick up a deal with a Harbor Freight membership. Alternatively, you can save a little money by picking up the slightly smaller but otherwise similar Storehouse 47-Bin Floor-Mount Parts Rack for $124.99. Thanks to its smaller size, you can also get this item delivered to a wider range of areas, including Alaska and Hawaii.