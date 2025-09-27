Lowe's Is Selling A Mini Storage Gem Users Say Is Perfect For Storing Nails
Whether you're looking to pick up a few essential lawn care items or have to grab tools and supplies for a home DIY project, big box home improvement retailers like Lowe's seek to serve as a veritable one-stop-shop for all the gear you could ever need. These days, Lowe's even counts a handful of notable brands as their in-house exclusives, including tool factions like Kobalt and Project Source, among others.
Apart from packing its shelves with major home improvement offerings for almost any occasion, Lowe's also carries a few items with less obvious utilitarian purposes, such as a miniaturized version of those handy, branded buckets you see strewn about the store. Those larger buckets typically carry 5 gallons, but the miniature version can holds just 0.4 gallons and stands a mere 3.9 inches in height. The tiny bucket does, however, include a snap-on lid, with Lowe's positing it as a must-have for your home garage rather than a collectible mini like those adorable Ryobi keychains being sold at The Home Depot.
Questions may arise about how practical such a little bucket can be. Those who have purchased it, however, say it can be pretty useful, particularly for collecting small items like nails in a garage or workshop. Here's a look at what users are saying about the Lowe's miniature utility bucket.
Lowe's customers have found multiple uses for the miniature bucket
If you're intrigued by the 0.4-gallon bucket from Lowe's, you can currently pick one up in stores and online. They won't cost you too much either, with the company's website currently listing the buckets for just $1.98 each. Believe it or not, many Lowe's shoppers who have ponied up the $2 to bring one of the mini buckets home are using them for more than holding nails. In fact, many have praised them for their versatility.
As of this writing, the miniature utility bucket held a user rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, with 62 people making their views on the item known. As for those who rated the miniature bucket highly, versatility was a big selling point, particularly at the minuscule price point. In addition to nail storage, reviewers have reported using the minis to hold pens and pencils, or to collect small trash items in a tea shop. The water-tight lids have led others to use them to mix and store touch-up paint for their home. One user even drilled holes in the bottom and used theirs as a planter.
The bucket's BPA-free design even encouraged one owner to use it to store dog treats. Some reviewers did note that they'd misunderstood the size of the bucket at the point of purchase and were frustrated when such a tiny product arrived. If you know what you want it for, however, a mini Lowe's utility bucket could prove exceedingly handy.
How we got here
This article should not be read as an endorsement of the 0.4-quart miniature bucket from Lowe's. It is, instead, meant to provide an overview of the bucket's quality and usefulness based on reviews from those who already own one. In seeking to provide that perspective, we read through dozens of positive and negative reviews that have been posted on the bucket's Lowe's product page.