Lowe's Is Selling A Mini Storage Gem Users Say Is Perfect For Storing Nails

Whether you're looking to pick up a few essential lawn care items or have to grab tools and supplies for a home DIY project, big box home improvement retailers like Lowe's seek to serve as a veritable one-stop-shop for all the gear you could ever need. These days, Lowe's even counts a handful of notable brands as their in-house exclusives, including tool factions like Kobalt and Project Source, among others.

Apart from packing its shelves with major home improvement offerings for almost any occasion, Lowe's also carries a few items with less obvious utilitarian purposes, such as a miniaturized version of those handy, branded buckets you see strewn about the store. Those larger buckets typically carry 5 gallons, but the miniature version can holds just 0.4 gallons and stands a mere 3.9 inches in height. The tiny bucket does, however, include a snap-on lid, with Lowe's positing it as a must-have for your home garage rather than a collectible mini like those adorable Ryobi keychains being sold at The Home Depot.

Questions may arise about how practical such a little bucket can be. Those who have purchased it, however, say it can be pretty useful, particularly for collecting small items like nails in a garage or workshop. Here's a look at what users are saying about the Lowe's miniature utility bucket.