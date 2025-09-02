Home Depot Finally Sells Ryobi's Adorable Mini Tool Keychains - Here's What They Cost

For those unfamiliar with Ryobi Tools' storied history, it may come as a surprise that products bearing the name have been around since the 1940s. It'll likely come as an even bigger surprise that Ryobi didn't start out making tools, operating instead as a die-casting manufacturer. However, once the company pivoted to the production of power tools, Ryobi's offerings became some of the best known on the market.

These days, Ryobi devices — particularly those in its 40V lineup — are regularly ranked among the best available in the consumer tool arena. Like many of the more popular power tool manufacturers, that notoriety has helped Ryobi develop a level of brand loyalty enjoyed by few others. So admired have Ryobi's power tools become that the brand has even branched out into the assembly of kitschy collectibles to be relished by its most ardent fans. That now includes an adorable line of keychains fit with miniature versions of its most popular items.

As Ryobi has long held an exclusivity deal with big box home improvement chain The Home Depot, fans will no doubt be thrilled to learn that the mini keychains are indeed available to purchase online and in-store. And if you are keen to rep your favorite tool brand whenever you get behind the wheel, you should know you can do so for just $19.99.