Home Depot Finally Sells Ryobi's Adorable Mini Tool Keychains - Here's What They Cost
For those unfamiliar with Ryobi Tools' storied history, it may come as a surprise that products bearing the name have been around since the 1940s. It'll likely come as an even bigger surprise that Ryobi didn't start out making tools, operating instead as a die-casting manufacturer. However, once the company pivoted to the production of power tools, Ryobi's offerings became some of the best known on the market.
These days, Ryobi devices — particularly those in its 40V lineup — are regularly ranked among the best available in the consumer tool arena. Like many of the more popular power tool manufacturers, that notoriety has helped Ryobi develop a level of brand loyalty enjoyed by few others. So admired have Ryobi's power tools become that the brand has even branched out into the assembly of kitschy collectibles to be relished by its most ardent fans. That now includes an adorable line of keychains fit with miniature versions of its most popular items.
As Ryobi has long held an exclusivity deal with big box home improvement chain The Home Depot, fans will no doubt be thrilled to learn that the mini keychains are indeed available to purchase online and in-store. And if you are keen to rep your favorite tool brand whenever you get behind the wheel, you should know you can do so for just $19.99.
Here's what you need to know about Ryobi's miniature keychains
At present, The Home Depot is the only retail environment in which you can purchase Ryobi's miniature keychains. To be clear, that $19.99 sticker price is for a set that includes multiple keychains. There are currently five different models included though it's unclear whether or not you can purchase the keychains separately. Nonetheless, The Home Depot does also list an individually sold miniature keychain of Ryobi's well-regarded electric lawn mower that carries a sticker price of $4.97.
As for exactly how mini those keychains are, they measure up to 8-inches in length. The set includes an 18V lithium-ion battery pack, a power drill, a sander, a stick vacuum, and even a reciprocating saw. It should go without saying that the miniatures are for ornamental use only and do not offer any actual functionality. Interestingly enough, the faux power tools are actually made out of 100% recycled plastics which is pretty cool.
Apart from items currently available through The Home Depot, there are other — presumably older — variations of the Ryobi Minis to be found through outlets like Ebay. They include a mini chain saw, an angle grinder, and a circular saw. So if you're looking to collect all the Ryobi mini keychains out there, you may need to do a little online sleuthing.