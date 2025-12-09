5 Fuel-Efficient Volkswagen Models With The Best MPG

German manufacturers like Audi, BMW, and Porsche have built a large part of their reputations on being the best performance brands in the industry. The country itself has become synonymous with some of the most enjoyable cars on the road. The largest manufacturer in the nation, however, doesn't have the same name for itself, nor does it need to. Volkswagen has one of the largest global presences, leaving it up to brands like Audi, which the conglomerate owns, to champion the performance side of things. In-house, Volkswagen turns its attention to providing more affordable, practical models that appeal to a wider audience, with efficiency being a natural byproduct of that.

While the two Golf models or the Jetta GLI can't exactly be called efficient by modern standards, the rest of Volkswagen's current lineup ensures great fuel economy ratings, helping you save money in the long run as well as up front. Also, some of the recently discontinued vehicles from the brand still hold up today, providing a solid choice of models to choose from, if efficiency is paramount. Here's a closer look at five of the most efficient Volkswagen models that are either brand-new or recently discontinued.