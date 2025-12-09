Yes, There Is A Pink iPad - Here's Where You Can Buy It
When you think of Apple products, vibrant colors are the last thing that comes to mind. The company has been recycling every shade of silver, gray, and white known to mankind for the better part of four decades. That said, we have been spoiled with a few fancy colorways over the years. A good example of this includes the bright red iPhones and iPod Touches that spawned out of a collaboration to spread awareness about AIDS.
Yet, Apple's flagship products like the iPhone Pro series or the MacBook Pro laptops stick to safer, muted colors — perhaps with the exception of the 2025 iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange. iPads have largely followed the same pattern of shipping in dull colors with a few surprises here and there. If you think a pink iPad would be as delightful to see as it would be surprising coming from Apple, we have good news.
The new base model iPad ships in four vibrant colors — blue, yellow, white, and yes, pink. You can pick up a Wi-Fi or cellular iPad in pink straight from Apple or a retailer that has the model in stock, like Best Buy. If you're shopping directly from Apple, you even get to pick a free engraving, which includes two lines of text that can contain emojis as well. There are reasons why you might not want to engrave your Apple device, but if you don't plan to sell it or trade it in, it can be a fun way to customize your iPad.
Are there other pink iPads?
Apple has streamlined its iPad lineup decently well, such that there's a model that fits every kind of user. The iPad Pro is the most premium in the lineup, and much like the MacBook Pro laptops, it only ships in two colors — Silver and Space Black. This one's designed for creative professionals who can take advantage of the powerful M5 chip inside.
A notch below is the iPad Air, which still packs in a lot of power in a thin-and-light form factor. The iPad mini isn't the most popular pick, but it does cater to a very specific audience who want a device that's bigger than an iPhone but not inconvenient to carry around. Both the current-generation iPad Air and iPad mini come in the same four colors, with a purple option that might just pass as a dull shade of pink.
The base model iPad, however, is the only one that ships in a vibrant hue of pink. It starts at $349, which gets you 128 GB of internal storage. You can bump this up to either 256 GB or 512 GB to accommodate more apps and media. This iPad is also comparatively the least powerful in the lineup, being backed up by the A16 chip. It does, fortunately, use USB-C for charging and connectivity, with support for the USB-C Apple Pencil. Despite the unimpressive specs, we found this to be the best iPad pick in 2025 if you're looking for an affordable tablet.