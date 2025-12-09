Yes, There Is A Pink iPad - Here's Where You Can Buy It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of Apple products, vibrant colors are the last thing that comes to mind. The company has been recycling every shade of silver, gray, and white known to mankind for the better part of four decades. That said, we have been spoiled with a few fancy colorways over the years. A good example of this includes the bright red iPhones and iPod Touches that spawned out of a collaboration to spread awareness about AIDS.

Yet, Apple's flagship products like the iPhone Pro series or the MacBook Pro laptops stick to safer, muted colors — perhaps with the exception of the 2025 iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange. iPads have largely followed the same pattern of shipping in dull colors with a few surprises here and there. If you think a pink iPad would be as delightful to see as it would be surprising coming from Apple, we have good news.

The new base model iPad ships in four vibrant colors — blue, yellow, white, and yes, pink. You can pick up a Wi-Fi or cellular iPad in pink straight from Apple or a retailer that has the model in stock, like Best Buy. If you're shopping directly from Apple, you even get to pick a free engraving, which includes two lines of text that can contain emojis as well. There are reasons why you might not want to engrave your Apple device, but if you don't plan to sell it or trade it in, it can be a fun way to customize your iPad.