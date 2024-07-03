Here's Why You Shouldn't Get Your Apple Devices Engraved

Getting your device engraved reduces the chances of a thief being able to sell your device. Since many people tend to get their full names, emails, or contact details engraved on their devices, identifying a device when a thief tries to sell it can become quite simple. Besides, most buyers don't want to purchase an Apple device with someone else's personal details engraved.

While this is undeniably a benefit, reverse the roles and think about it the other way around. If it'd be tougher for a thief to resell your device, it'd be equally as challenging for you to sell your device. While Apple states that engraving your device doesn't impact trade-in values with Apple (unless it's a third-party engraving), the final amount you'd get depends on the condition of your iPad, and there's a chance that Apple may reduce the initial trade-in quote due to the engraving.

In addition, you can't trade in AirPods, AirTags, or an Apple Pencils. In such cases, your only option is to sell your Apple device directly to someone you know or via a platform like Facebook Marketplace. Unfortunately, this would come with its own set of challenges, as most buyers would much rather get a device that isn't engraved.

So, if you're someone who tends to upgrade their devices every time a new one is released, you're better off not getting your device engraved. If you really do want to get it engraved and plan on selling or trading it in, we'd recommend getting something generic engraved instead of your name!