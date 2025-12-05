Check Your Android Device: Google's December 2025 System Update Is Live

Google's monthly system services update went live on December 1, 2025. The updates always pertain to an update for the Android operating system and/or key system services with security, new ways to customize your Android device, or bug fixes. The patch notes from Google say this release updated "system management services that improve Device Performance and Stability." It goes on to list two updates for the Google Play Store.

One of these updates brings a new warning with apps that failed to pass Google's Play Protect verification. The other gives users the ability to "...resume watch, read, and listen content from your installed apps right from the Play Store." It's important to know that just because a feature appears in the changelog doesn't mean it's available for everyone yet. Some features take time to implement.

For instance, Google rolled back the Android QR code scanner redesign earlier in 2025, but it is now appearing for some. This is only the first system update for the month, so keep an eye out throughout the month for more updates.