Does WD-40 Freeze In Winter? What To Know Before Leaving It In Your Garage

The standard, multi-purpose formula of WD-40 is one of the biggest garage staples on the planet. Often, we buy it as a convenient catch-all, though its original intended purpose was quite an extraordinary one. It was the fortieth attempt at perfecting a water displacement formula (hence the name) that could prevent the Atlas missiles' rather vulnerable outer shells from rusting. From those high-profile beginnings, the base product has proven to be so versatile that it's used for everything from getting hard bird poop off of our windows to extracting a boa constrictor from the engine compartment of a vehicle, according to the WD-40 website.

The key to the product's popularity is its versatility. It's no surprise that the adaptable formula took forty attempts to perfect, because it's very hardy too. Just as freezing temperatures can damage exposed pipes, cold weather can also affect the products you store in your garage. When it comes to WD-40, you might also be concerned about leaving it in your garage over the winter period, but there's no need to fear on that score. The freezing point of WD-40 Multi-Use Product is -81 degrees Fahrenheit. It's possible for winter temperatures to far exceed this (the coldest place on the planet is Antarctica's Plateau Station, where temperatures of -137 degrees Fahrenheit were recorded in 2014), but these are very extreme cases. For those of us with garages in the U.S., the mercury is unlikely to drop that far. However, this doesn't mean that WD-40 Multi-Use Product is entirely unaffected by low temperatures.