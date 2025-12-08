Does WD-40 Freeze In Winter? What To Know Before Leaving It In Your Garage
The standard, multi-purpose formula of WD-40 is one of the biggest garage staples on the planet. Often, we buy it as a convenient catch-all, though its original intended purpose was quite an extraordinary one. It was the fortieth attempt at perfecting a water displacement formula (hence the name) that could prevent the Atlas missiles' rather vulnerable outer shells from rusting. From those high-profile beginnings, the base product has proven to be so versatile that it's used for everything from getting hard bird poop off of our windows to extracting a boa constrictor from the engine compartment of a vehicle, according to the WD-40 website.
The key to the product's popularity is its versatility. It's no surprise that the adaptable formula took forty attempts to perfect, because it's very hardy too. Just as freezing temperatures can damage exposed pipes, cold weather can also affect the products you store in your garage. When it comes to WD-40, you might also be concerned about leaving it in your garage over the winter period, but there's no need to fear on that score. The freezing point of WD-40 Multi-Use Product is -81 degrees Fahrenheit. It's possible for winter temperatures to far exceed this (the coldest place on the planet is Antarctica's Plateau Station, where temperatures of -137 degrees Fahrenheit were recorded in 2014), but these are very extreme cases. For those of us with garages in the U.S., the mercury is unlikely to drop that far. However, this doesn't mean that WD-40 Multi-Use Product is entirely unaffected by low temperatures.
The risks of storing WD-40 in extreme temperatures
There are some bitterly cold places in the United States, too. Alaska, the coldest state of all, achieved a record low of -80 degrees Fahrenheit in January 1971 at Prospect Creek. This is almost exactly the stated freezing point of WD-40, and while even Alaska very rarely comes anywhere close to that (the average temperature there is 26 degrees Fahrenheit), it's important to think about the effect that freezing temperatures can have on the spray. The standard WD-40 Multi-Use comes with several health risks you should keep in mind when using it. Several revolve around the fact that the spray is an aerosol, and so extreme heat, just like damage to the can, can potentially cause it to explode by increasing the internal pressure in the can to dangerous levels.
When temperatures are very low, it can have the opposite effect: a drop in pressure in the can will make the propellant gas less potent, and so it may become more difficult to get a solid and sustained spray until it has warmed up somewhat. Though a garage may not necessarily be heated, it protects your aerosol cans and other supplies from the worst of the winter weather, and so it is at a lower risk than if it had been left outdoors. Nonetheless, it is not as dangerous as a can of WD-40 or another aerosol left in harsh sunlight or incredibly hot temperatures. If you know all the WD-40 hacks, you'll know that it can be very valuable during the winter months, too.
How to make the best use of WD-40 in the winter
There are many expected and unexpected ways to use WD-40's multi-purpose formula throughout the year. Therefore, it's no surprise that it can prove invaluable during the winter too. In fact, this is another time when the formula shows just how versatile it can be. Teslas, for instance, have advanced heating features that allow the owner to set their vehicle to defrost the windshield, mirrors, and other critical features via the app's Climate menu. There's a notable exception to its capabilities, however, in that it doesn't prevent the doors from getting icy. There's something else that can, though: The Tesla Model 3 Owner's Manual specifies that "preemptively applying WD-40 to the door handle pivot pins can help prevent ice buildup inside your door handle."
Often, ice comes along with that other winter danger, snow. While even WD-40 can't really make the often long and laborious job of shoveling snow go any quicker, it does have a convenient function here, too. WD-40 recommends the Big Blast blend, applied liberally to a snow shovel, in order to ensure a smoother transfer of snow. Applying it to the locks of your car doors, similarly, can save a tremendous amount of grief on a frosty morning. As long as it's safely stored and the temperature isn't truly record-breakingly cold, your WD-40 can generally be kept in your garage in the winter. Keep in mind that the regular blend of WD-40 isn't a specialized product, so you may find that it isn't a great candidate for the job at hand.