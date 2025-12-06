What's The Smallest Harley-Davidson Ever Made – And How Many CCs Does It Pack?
When you hear the name Harley-Davidson, you probably think of beefy V-twin-equipped hogs like the Fat Boy, Sportster, Softail, or the Road King. Your mind will almost certainly not conjure up the M-50 from the mid 1960s, which featured a mere 50cc, two-stroke engine — the smallest displacement of any of Harley-Davidson's many engines. What's even wilder is that, despite having the now-legendary Harley name splashed across it, this bike had just as much Italian DNA as it did American.
In 1960, Harley was going through some tough financial times, so it reached across the pond to Aermacchi — an Italian bike builder known for its four-stroke bikes – and purchased a 50% stake in the company. In 1965, it rolled out the first of 9,000 M-50s built that year. Powered by a 49.6cc single-cylinder engine with a 10:1 compression ratio, it was capable of producing 2.5 horsepower while hitting a top speed of 40 mph. This makes it (probably) the slowest motorcycle Harley-Davidson ever made.
The fuel tank held less than two gallons (1.6 to be exact), and Harley claimed it got 180 mpg. Ads from the day ballyhooed that it could get 300 miles between refueling. H-D labeled it a sportcycle and made sure to emphasize its Italian heritage by advertising that it came with a Dell'Orto carb, Pirelli tires, and full lighting and brakes. It was definitely aimed at kids looking to have fun down at the local drive-in without having to ask for the "family wheels."
This sportcycle was a fun ride but only lasted two years
There were two models of the M-50, both of which used the same powertrain, paired with the same three-speed transmission. Both bikes also utilized the same brakes and suspension. However, the initial offering was more of a glorified moped (complete with step-through construction) than a motorcycle. Costing just $225, it had a wheelbase of 44.1 inches, rolled on 19-inch wheels, and sported a curb weight of 103 pounds, so it could easily be muscled around if needed.
The engine in the M-50 Sport (also known as the M-50S or the "Boy Racer") managed to eke out 3.5 horsepower and definitely looked more like a regular motorcycle, with a crossbar chassis and a more traditionally placed 2.5-gallon gas tank. It had a longer two-up bench seat and rolled on smaller 17-inch wheels, which gave it a more "sporty" appearance. The wheelbase was the same as the standard M-50, but the bike overall weighed a bit more at 116 pounds. Since both M-50s used the same engine, we can say they tie to be considered the Harley-Davidson with the least total horsepower.
The April 1966 edition of Cycle World ran an article about the M-50S and praised its bright Italian red paint job and abundant chrome. According to the publication, it made for a good mode of transportation to school. At the time, it cost only $275 (plus tax and license). Ultimately, the M-50s were slow and lacked real horsepower. Though they only lasted two years, they were fun to zip around on and got great gas mileage.