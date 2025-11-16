This Is (Probably) The Slowest Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Ever Made

Harley-Davidson is certainly not the first brand that comes to mind when one thinks of screaming fast, performance motorcycles. However, with their large-capacity engines and enormous torque figures, Harley-Davidson motorcycles cannot be called slowpokes either. We have previously discussed how some of the fastest Harleys ever made were capable of reaching top speeds in excess of 140 mph. The company's fastest-accelerating motorcycle — the Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 — had a zero-to-60 mph time of under three seconds. In fact, there even existed a custom-built Harley intended specifically for drag strips. While these are some of the fastest Harley-Davidson motorcycles to ever exist, have you wondered what the slowest model ever from the company was?

After a bit of digging, we were able to find that the slowest ever motorcycle to sport a Harley-Davidson logo was a model called the Harley-Davidson M50. This motorcycle, manufactured between 1965 and '66, was powered by a tiny 2.5 hp, 50cc, single-cylinder, 2-stroke engine, which propelled it to a top speed of 45 mph. However, the M50's claim as the slowest Harley-Davidson is a bit contentious, given that it wasn't actually manufactured by Harley at all. On the contrary, it was a rebranded motorcycle manufactured by an Italian motorcycle company that Harley had acquired in 1960.

This revelation prompted us to explore what the slowest ever Harley-Davidson motorcycle — other than the M50 — was. That search led us to the Harley-Davidson Model 125, a motorcycle lineup that Harley introduced in 1948. Despite featuring a higher capacity 125cc engine, it made just 3 hp of power and could reach a claimed top speed of up to 55 mph, making it, quite possibly, the slowest true blue Harley-Davidson ever.