Did Harley-Davidson Make A 125cc Motorcycle?
Hearing the name Harley-Davidson brings an image of loud, heavy bikes with powerful engines to mind. But if you go back to the late 1940s, Harley did something different that most fans would find hard to believe. The very same Harley that is known for powering their motorcycles with massive V-twins today once built a small and simple 125cc motorcycle. And unlike today, these motorcycles could be picked up for just a few hundred bucks.
It all started in 1948 with a little bike called the Model 125. It was based on the German DKW RT-125, a motorcycle design that was handed over to Allied countries after World War II as part of war reparations. Meanwhile, Britain made their own version called the BSA Bantam, Japan had Yamaha's early models, and the USSR made the Mockba M1A. Similarly, in America, Harley-Davidson's Model 125 was born — a small, affordable, and surprisingly popular motorcycle.
The Model 125: A Harley unlike any other
The original Model 125 came with a 125cc two-stroke engine that made about 3 horsepower. That's not much by today's standards, but it was enough to get people on two wheels — which is pretty much all folks expected back then. It also featured a quirky rubber-band front suspension, which Harley later replaced with a more traditional Tele-Glide fork in 1951.
These early lightweights were meant to be simple and cheap — and they nailed it. Take the 1955 Hummer, for example. It brought the 125cc engine back in a stripped-down version that weighed only 178 pounds and sold for just $320. It used what Harley called the "B" engine, an improved design they continued using in later bikes. These little machines weren't built for speed, but they were reliable, easy to maintain, perfect for beginners, and affordable — exactly what they were meant to be.
How the Hummer name came to be?
The name Hummer wasn't even official at first. It was actually named after Dean Hummer, a Harley dealer in Omaha who sold a ton of these small bikes. So when Harley invited him to Milwaukee and revealed the name of their new model was after him, he was just as surprised as everyone else. Even though only the 1955-1959 125cc models were true Hummers, the name stuck. And today, people often use it to refer to the entire 1948-1966 line of Harley's lightweight motorcycles.
As time went on, Harley tried to keep up with rising competition. They released bikes like the Model 165, the Super-10, and even the fiberglass-bodied Bobcat in 1966. These bikes came with larger engines — like the Model 165 with a 165cc engine, and the Bobcat with a 175cc engine. With these newer versions, Harley tried to remain in the competition, but it was still hard to compete with the bikes coming from Japan. Today, the Harley 125 is a bit of a hidden gem. It's not what people picture when they think of the brand, but for collectors and vintage fans, it's a piece of history worth remembering.