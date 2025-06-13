Did Harley-Davidson Make A 125cc Motorcycle?

The name Hummer wasn't even official at first. It was actually named after Dean Hummer, a Harley dealer in Omaha who sold a ton of these small bikes. So when Harley invited him to Milwaukee and revealed the name of their new model was after him, he was just as surprised as everyone else. Even though only the 1955-1959 125cc models were true Hummers, the name stuck. And today, people often use it to refer to the entire 1948-1966 line of Harley's lightweight motorcycles.

As time went on, Harley tried to keep up with rising competition. They released bikes like the Model 165, the Super-10, and even the fiberglass-bodied Bobcat in 1966. These bikes came with larger engines — like the Model 165 with a 165cc engine, and the Bobcat with a 175cc engine. With these newer versions, Harley tried to remain in the competition, but it was still hard to compete with the bikes coming from Japan. Today, the Harley 125 is a bit of a hidden gem. It's not what people picture when they think of the brand, but for collectors and vintage fans, it's a piece of history worth remembering.