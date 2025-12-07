3 Ryobi Tools Every Car Owner Needs In Their Trunk, According To Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to tools used for DIY projects around the house, there are few brands as well-known as Ryobi. The fluorescent green-colored brand has adorned Home Depot store shelves for a quarter of a century, and while Ryobi isn't owned by Home Depot, the two brands are so closely associated with one another that it's a common misconception. In any case, you know what you're getting when you buy Ryobi: drills for light projects, the occasional saw or other power tool, and an array of some truly excellent yard tools. As it turns out, Ryobi also sells tools that you can use to work on your car.

It's not the brand's wheelhouse, but such tools do exist in Ryobi's lineup. An example is Ryobi's pressure washer foamer, which you may use to avoid the horrors of automatic car washes. Many of these are attachments to existing Ryobi tools, and while they're nice to have, we certainly wouldn't brand Ryobi as a mechanic's tool brand. With that said, there are some tools that Ryobi sells that wouldn't be out of place stashed in the trunk of your car for emergencies.

There are plenty of items that could be considered useful for cars, especially if some out-of-the-box thinking is involved, like this power supply that can charge stuff on the go. However, those are the kinds of products that you'd use in a once-in-a-lifetime emergency, so instead, below are some tools you may want to keep on you all the time.