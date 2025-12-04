Delaware Is One Of The Most Expensive States To Own A Car - Here's How Much It Costs

The average cost of owning a car varies significantly across the country, with some states having higher insurance, gas, and maintenance costs. A recent study by Consumer Affairs analyzed the cost of owning a car in every state, with Delaware coming out as the priciest state in the country. According to the study, the average Delaware car owner spends $4,319 on insurance, maintenance, and gas each year. A significant proportion of that total was spent on gas, since the state's drivers cover the highest annual mileage in the country on average, clocking around 21,900 miles per year.

New York was ranked as the second most expensive state to own a car, with an average annual cost of $3,607, while Florida ranked in third place with $3,481. Mississippi's average of $3,465 and New Jersey's average of $3,447 rounded out the top five priciest states. Despite having some of the highest gas prices in the country, California did not rank in the top five priciest states to own a car in the study, instead taking the sixth-place spot. However, it was only marginally less expensive than New Jersey, with an average ownership cost of $3,408.

At the other end of the table, Montana ranked as the cheapest state to own a car, with its drivers spending an average of $2,166. Overall, the national average cost of car ownership according to the study was $3,001.