This Ferrari Patent Could Reinvent The Piston Engine

To spare you from the tedious jargon of the patent filing, we'll summarize Ferrari's description of its oval piston engine design. In a nutshell, Ferrari sought patent protection for the design with the long side of its oval pistons being perpendicular to the centerline of the crankshaft. An arrangement is evident in the picture above.

Some combustion engine connoisseurs will know the Ferrari design isn't the first oval piston engine that's come to pass. While the first oval piston engine debuted in Honda's NR500 motorcycle designed to race the GP 500cc class in 1979, its piston orientation was 90 degrees to Ferrari's design, with the long axis of the piston parallel to the motorcycle's crankshaft.

The orientation of the oval pistons is an important aspect of the Ferrari design. The shorter dimension of the oval pistons running parallel to the crankshaft allows the entire engine to be shorter. Automakers have employed various methods to shorten the length of engines with double-digit cylinder counts over the years. Bugatti's W-16 engine is just one example.

The Ferrari patent filing describes the proposed design as having "at least two cylinders," while the drawing clearly depicts a V-12 configuration. Besides the oval pistons, the design uses "directly coupled ... coplanar" connecting rod pairs between the crankshaft rod journal and two opposing pistons, further reducing the engine's footprint.

While Ferrari's oval piston engine design is an interesting advancement to the piston engine, it remains to be seen if it comes to reality. There's no doubt that Ferrari has the technology to build such an engine, but car companies often patent exotic ideas with no intention of bringing them to life.