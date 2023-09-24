NR500: Honda's Oval Engine Motorcycle

The Honda brand and racing are like bees to honey. After claiming 6th, 7th, 8th, and 11th in the 125cc lightweight class of the 1959 Isle of Man TT, Honda became the first Japanese entrant to compete in a World GP series class race. In 1963, Honda conquered the Isle of Man and took the first five places in the 125cc and 250cc categories, an impressive victory unheard of from a relative newcomer in the Grand Prix racing world. Honda moved up to the 500cc category in 1966 and took 138 class wins in the 50cc, 125cc, 250cc, and 350cc class while taking home the World GP Championship in the 500cc class.

So, what did Honda do after proving it was a technological tour de force in the GP world? It retired from professional motorcycle racing in 1967 to focus on building cars. When Honda got bit by the GP racing bug again in 1977, two-stroke racing bikes were rulers of the circuits. Since Honda motorcycles gained prominence for their four-stoke architecture, the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) insisted on competing against two-stroke monsters with the first-ever motorcycle engine with oval pistons.

The affectionately named Honda NR500 (NR for New Racing) debuted in 1979, two years after Honda announced its intent to return to the GP 500cc class. It came with what bike enthusiasts claim is one of the bravest innovations in GP racing, the world's first motorcycle with oval piston technology.