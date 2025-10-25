Who Makes The Metal Lathes Available At Home Depot & How Much Do They Cost?
Those who are interested in essential tools for metalworking, machining, and fabrication will invariably find themselves interested in getting a metal lathe at some point. These precision machines can be used to shape, cut, and finish metal workpieces. The basic design and functionality is similar to how woodworking lathes work, with a rotating spindle motor turning a chuck that can be attached to a workpiece. This allows the craftsperson to manipulate the piece inside using a variety of cutting, sculpting, shaping, and buffing tools. This diverse range of applications makes metal lathes useful for turning, facing, thread cutting, knurling, and parting pieces, all in a smooth, cylindrical fashion, making the metal lathe an essential tool for anyone who wants to shape metalworking pieces.
There are several different kinds of metal lathes out there. Computer-controlled CNC lathes allow users to automate controls for high precision production, but most people are probably looking for a basic manual lathe that allows them to shape the pieces by hand. Those hunting for major savings might be interested in checking out Harbor Freight's metal lathe, but you can find a whole bunch of different models from a wide range of brands at Home Depot as well. Those seeking to make one of these purchases might want to know a bit more about the major brands that manufacture them and how much these pieces of machinery would cost you if you were to pay your local branch a visit.
What brands make the lathes at Home Depot?
Several major brands make metal lathes that are sold at Home Depot. One of the more premium manufacturers that you're likely to come across is Grizzly Industrial. The company is known for providing excellent performance and offering a wide range of products. Home Depot sells several Grizzly metal lathes. None of them are exactly budget models, however, starting at upper-median prices with a 7-inch x 12-inch Mini Metal Lathe and going all the way up to ultra-high-end with the 31-inch Combo Lathe and Mill. Another high-profile brand you might encounter is Jet–which only sells premium metal lathes that come with equally premium price tags. These will only appeal to those who have big budgets and intend to get their money's worth out of a high-end machine.
Then there are the Skyshalo, Wen, and Vevor models. These are on the more value-oriented side of things, offering a balance of price and performance that makes them more affordable than the Jet and Grizzly models while still promising reasonably decent performance. Despite their lower prices, most of the models on offer from these three brands are still rated fairly well, though they don't have quite the same reputation for power and quality that we see in some of the higher-end alternatives. These are the biggest names and the brands that offer the widest range of products. That said, Home Depot also has a smattering of models from other brands available, such as one model from Shop Fox.
How much do the lathes at Home Depot cost?
Now to the crux of the matter. How much do these metal lathes cost? Well, the answer has as much to do with the different kinds of metal lathes as it does with the brands. None of them are going to be cheap, but there are a handful of budget models that have three-digit price tags and a lot of premium models that go up into four digits.
The cheapest model available at Home Depot appears to be the Skyshalo 7-inch x 14-inch Benchtop Metal Lathe 550 Watt which retails at $489.99, making it the only option the retailer sells for less than $500. The rest of the more affordable options reside somewhere in the $500-$600 range. There are several models at this price point from Vevor and a few more from Skyshalo. The most affordable Wen model comes in at $849.97, pushing it more into the middle ground pricing.
As you might expect, the higher-end brands' pricing starts high and goes considerably higher. The Grizzly 7-inch x 12-inch Mini Metal Lathe is the company's most affordable model and it starts at $1,150.00. Meanwhile, the 31-inch Combo Lathe and Mill which is useful for both wood and metalworking costs a full $3,395.00. The Jet options are even more expensive. The BDB-919 Belt Drive Bench Lathe is $3,469.00, while the 9-inch x 29-inch Belt Driven Metalworking Bench Lathe with Stand, ¾ HP 115-Volt costs $4,269.