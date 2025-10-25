Who Makes The Metal Lathes Available At Home Depot & How Much Do They Cost?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Those who are interested in essential tools for metalworking, machining, and fabrication will invariably find themselves interested in getting a metal lathe at some point. These precision machines can be used to shape, cut, and finish metal workpieces. The basic design and functionality is similar to how woodworking lathes work, with a rotating spindle motor turning a chuck that can be attached to a workpiece. This allows the craftsperson to manipulate the piece inside using a variety of cutting, sculpting, shaping, and buffing tools. This diverse range of applications makes metal lathes useful for turning, facing, thread cutting, knurling, and parting pieces, all in a smooth, cylindrical fashion, making the metal lathe an essential tool for anyone who wants to shape metalworking pieces.

There are several different kinds of metal lathes out there. Computer-controlled CNC lathes allow users to automate controls for high precision production, but most people are probably looking for a basic manual lathe that allows them to shape the pieces by hand. Those hunting for major savings might be interested in checking out Harbor Freight's metal lathe, but you can find a whole bunch of different models from a wide range of brands at Home Depot as well. Those seeking to make one of these purchases might want to know a bit more about the major brands that manufacture them and how much these pieces of machinery would cost you if you were to pay your local branch a visit.