5 Most Powerful Tugboats On Earth

Tugboats are like the Swiss Army Knives of the sea. These powerful ships come in all shapes and sizes and are deployed to do everything from maneuvring massive ships like aircraft carriers or cruise ships around confined ports, to performing salvage operations. But just how powerful are tugs, and what are the world's most powerful? Before we look at the individual powerhouses that make it onto our list of honor, it's useful to determine just how a tug's power is calculated.

The metric in question is called "bollard pull." This is calculated by attaching a towline fitted with measuring equipment between the tug and a static (and sturdy) bollard. Once attached, it's simply a matter of applying the power and measuring what force a tug can exert on the bollard. Typically, a 30-second test is used to measure the maximum bollard pull, with a five-minute test being used to determine the average bollard pull.

To get an idea of the sort of figures we're talking about, the US Navy's diminutive "Boomin Beaver" tugboats deliver a relatively modest 7,500 pounds of bollard pull. In contrast, the Island Victory — the world's most powerful tug — is capable of generating an incredible 477 tonnes of pulling power. This article looks at the Island Victory and explains just how it can produce so much power, as well as looking at the next four most powerful tugs on the planet.