Can A Tugboat Pull An Aircraft Carrier?

On the face of it, comparing an aircraft carrier with a tugboat is like comparing a family saloon car with a locomotive. It should be a no-contest. For instance, the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class is among the biggest aircraft carriers, at about 1,040 feet in length, with a displacement of approximately 100,000 tons, and a crew of around 6,000. Tugboats, on the other hand, typically measure between 65 and 105 feet in length, and an average U.S. tugboat weighs in at 150 to 200 tons. However, despite their diminutive comparative size, tugboats punch well above their weight with a huge amount of power. Depending on size, tugboat engines kick out about 680 to 3400 hp.

In terms of pulling power, this gives typical tugboats a power-to-weight ratio (PWR) of about 9.5, significantly more PWR than a typical container ship. It's this PWR that enables tugboats to move vessels more than 1,000 times their weight. Bearing these performance stats in mind, it's possible to say that — yes, an average tug can indeed pull an aircraft carrier. However, a single tug pulling an aircraft carrier is not a sight you're likely to see. Tug boats don't just pull aircraft carriers, they maneuver them. This requires teams of tugs working to pull and push the vast ships into place. Let's take a closer look at tugboats and how they make moving massive aircraft carriers look easy.

