What Is The World's Largest Tugboat And How Much Weight Can It Move?

Tugs are the workhorses of our canals and harbors. These powerful boats do everything from carrying out dangerous salvage operations to maneuvering massive ships around crowded ports. But what are these boats capable of, and what is the biggest tug in the world? Let's look at the power aspect first. The pulling power of a tug is measured by a metric called "bollard pull." It's similar to the horsepower measurements we use for other vehicles, and is taken by attaching a strong line from the tug to a fixed mounting point and seeing how much force the tug can apply to it. Measuring equipment on the rope calculates the boat's bollard pull rating. There are two types of tests: static tests are measured at full power at the start of the test, and continuous tests measure the pulling power over ten minutes. As a benchmark, modern average-sized tugs will have a bollard rating of around 110 metric tons.

Bearing this in mind, we can get an idea of just how phenomenally powerful larger tugs are when we look at the bollard pull of the world's largest tug — The Norwegian flagged Island Victory. This giant among tugs has a record bollard pull rating of 477 metric tons (mt). However, figures alone can be meaningless without proper context. To fully understand what all this power means in real life, let's take a closer look at the Island Victory and what makes tugboats able to tow large ships.