The Smallest Ship In The U.S. Navy May Just Be The 'Boomin Beaver' - Here's What It's Used For

With a wide variety of warships and submarines, including the largest fleet of aircraft carriers in the world, the United States Navy has the biggest and most technologically sophisticated fleet anywhere. In a survey conducted among the 40 countries with naval capability, an analysis of individual capabilities, the American Navy ranked as the highest, essentially making it the most powerful navy in the world. Among the most popular ships in the U.S. Navy are the nuclear-powered submarines, destroyers, and aircraft carriers, but there is another lesser-known ship called the Boomin Beaver that is among the smallest in the fleet and, despite its miniscule size, is also one of its most interesting.

Created by Chuck's Boat and Drive Company, the Boomin Beaver's design comes from its manufacturer's experience in making boats for the logging industry. These logger boats were required to be tough and rugged enough to transport large, heavy logs from the waterways of the West Coast. In 2002, the U.S. Navy contracted Chuck's Boat and Drive for 13 units of this boat to use them as operators of port security barriers for its naval dock installations.

The Boomin Beaver is very small compared to other navy vessels, as it only measures 19 feet long and 10 feet wide with a draft of just five feet. These measurements mean that compared to a Boomin Beaver, a Chevy Silverado is longer, and a standard city bus is almost the same width. Powering this mini tugboat is a Cummins 6BTA5.9 diesel engine, capable of 260 hp and mated to a ZF marine transmission.

