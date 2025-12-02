The Largest Demolition Projects Of All Time

If there's a universal truth for most people on this Earth, it's that we watch with morbid fascination whenever something gets demolished. Whether you're in it for the spectacle, the technical achievement, or both, there's no denying that deconstructing massive or dangerous structures without collateral damage is a precise science. And, naturally, the bigger the better. Whether it be massive skyscrapers or nuclear power plants, the process of urbanization demands change — some changes being more drastic than others on a city's skyline.

Of course, it's not all fun and games; when its time has come, someone's got to wield the proverbial sledgehammer and destroy them safely, and someone's got to clean up the mess afterward. These projects typically require months or longer to plan out and execute, with teams comprising of multiple specialized crews handling everything from blueprints to explosives to cleanup — and the bigger the project, the bigger the cost in both manpower and money. What, then, are some of the biggest projects of them all? Where were they, and how exactly were these demolitions carried out? Let's break it down.

Before we begin, a quick word about our methodology here, namely the term "largest." This means different things to different people, from the most expensive to the most time-consuming, to the largest by volume, and so on. Moreover, it could also mean the most potentially dangerous or impactful projects. As such, we've taken into consideration multiple formats in our listing, discussing both the literal largest buildings ever demolished as well as the most expensive and hazardous. Plus, some buildings are simply too large to safely demolish with explosives; rather, they're deconstructed, piece by piece. We'll look at those as well, since their projects are just as intricate, if not more so, in different ways.