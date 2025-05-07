What Kind Of Nuclear Missiles Do India And Pakistan Actually Have?

With India and Pakistan now on the brink of full-scale war following the massacre at Kashmir, several crucial details regarding each country's respective arsenals are now taking center-stage. Chief among these being their nuclear weapons programs, nuclear first-strike capabilities, and the types of ordnance at their disposal.

As of January 2024, both countries are relatively evenly-matched in the nuclear arms-race, with India boasting an estimated 160 to 172 nuclear warheads against Pakistan's approximately 170. Neither country counts itself as a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), meaning neither observes various sanctions imposed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). These sanctions stipulate that signatories commit to not manufacturing nor otherwise acquire nuclear weapons, nor assist any foreign state in acquiring nuclear weapons of their own. In essence, this means Pakistan and India are both capable of producing the highly-enriched fissile material used to craft weapons.

As for what specific kinds of weapons, according to the Arms Control Association, India specializes in plutonium-based warheads, whereas Pakistan uses enriched uranium. Both countries utilize multiple short and intermediate-range packages, including gravity-drop bombs from aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Additionally, both countries are rapidly developing naval nuclear ordnance programs, including ballistic missile-equipped submarines, in addition to their robust conventional forces. For instance, both nations rank among the most powerful air forces worldwide, providing each with valuable tools to deploy their respective nuclear weapons. These are the specifics of each respective nation's capabilities and their defensive capabilities.

