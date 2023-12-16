War Machines Made In Motor City: The Detroit Arsenal Tank Plant Story

As tensions rose in Europe during the late 1930s and early 1940s, America realized it had a huge problem: it didn't possess reliable military manufacturing infrastructure. By the time World War II came around, Axis forces had developed and engineered some of the most feared tanks in the world. With a fleet of armored Panzer and later Tiger tank divisions overwhelming Allied forces in Europe, a solution was needed, and quickly.

Realizing that a specialized armored force rather than just infantry was required, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) set out to develop an American-made military tank. By the winter of 1940, construction for the Detroit Arsenal Tank Plant, located just north of downtown Detroit, Michigan, was already underway.

A massive, sprawling facility would go on to provide tanks for the U.S. Army's 1st Armored Division and would go on to manufacture cutting-edge tanks over the next 56 years until it would finally close in 1996.