5 Of The Best Harbor Freight Cyber Monday Deals Under $50
American buyers set a new record for online shopping on Black Friday, and Cyber Monday is forecast to be another record-smashing day. Retailers across the country are offering big discounts across a huge variety of products, both online and in-store. Harbor Freight is no exception, with the retailer's Cyber Monday sale now live and offering plenty of limited-time bargains. If you've had your eye on a specific product or you're looking to load up on stocking fillers ahead of the gift-giving season, you won't want to overlook Harbor Freight's latest deals.
We've gone digging through the retailer's long list of promotional prices to find five top picks that stand above the rest as being particularly worth considering. All of these picks are available online at the time of writing, although they might not be around for long. Each can be bought for under $50 and is backed by consistently positive reviews from Harbor Freight buyers.
Bauer 20V 5Ah High-Capacity Lithium-Ion Battery
Anyone who's a keen user of Harbor Freight's cordless Bauer power tool line won't want to miss out on the chance to stock up on additional batteries for a reduced price. Normally, a Bauer 5Ah 20V battery retails for $67.99, but for Cyber Monday, Harbor Freight has dropped its price to $47.59. The 20V 5Ah High-Capacity Lithium-Ion Battery is compatible with all of the brand's 20V cordless power tools and weighs around 1.5 lbs, making it lighter than an equivalent-sized battery from some big-name brands.
Integrated indicator lights make it simple to check how much power the battery has left, and when it's time to top up, there's no need to wait for the battery to fully recharge if you're in a rush. That's because Bauer says that its battery has been designed to always deliver full power even on a partial charge. Bauer's high-capacity 5Ah battery gets consistently high praise from reviewers on Harbor Freight's website, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from over 2,800 reviews at the time of writing.
Bauer 20V Lithium-Ion 3 Amp Rapid-Plus Battery Charger
It isn't just Bauer's 20V batteries that are on sale this Cyber Monday. The brand's battery charger is also available with a steep discount of 42%, bringing its price down from $34.99 to $19.99. According to Bauer, the 20V Lithium-Ion 3 Amp Rapid-Plus Battery Charger can charge batteries up to 75% faster than a standard charger, and can intelligently monitor the battery to ensure it doesn't overheat or overcharge. The LED indicator lights on the front of the charger are an easy way to check how much battery life is left until it's fully juiced up.
It's another Bauer product that gets very positive feedback from Harbor Freight customers, with those customers leaving it an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from around 1,200 reviews. An impressive 98% of customers said that they'd be happy to recommend the charger. Like many of Bauer's power tools, it is covered by a 90-day warranty. That's shorter than the warranty period of big brands like DeWalt, but the highly positive reviews should help put to rest any worries about its longevity.
Pittsburgh 1/2 Inch Drive, 10 to 150 ft-lb Click Torque Wrench
While not every Pittsburgh tool is worth buying, the Harbor Freight exclusive brand has plenty of products that are worth picking up. Among them is the Pittsburgh 1/2 Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench, which is discounted by 45% for Cyber Monday. It's down from an original price of $21.99 to just $11.99. Reviewers are consistently impressed with the tool, giving it a current average rating of 4.6 out of five stars from more than 8,200 reviews.
It can deliver up to 150 ft-lb of torque, and is rated to be accurate within +/- 4%. It also sports a premium finish thanks to its chrome plating and comes with a case to ensure that its finish doesn't get scratched up during storage or transport. For added peace of mind, the tool comes with a lifetime warranty against defects in both its workmanship and its material.
Hercules 17 Inch Tool Tote with 19 Pockets
Harbor Freight offers a wide range of tool bags that are highly rated by users, including several from its Hercules brand. For Cyber Monday, the retailer is offering a chunky 50% discount on one of Hercules' tool tote bags, the 17 Inch Tool Tote with 19 Pockets. Those pockets can store small tools, accessories, or batteries, and they're made from tear-resistant and water-resistant fabric to ensure that they can withstand the hazards of a jobsite.
The tote bag is rated to carry a load of up to 100 lbs, so users can fill the bag to the brim without ever getting close to that maximum limit. According to its maker, the bag's sides can also withstand up to 65 lbs of puncturing force without tearing. Plenty of reviewers cite that sturdiness as a key selling point of the bag, and they've given the bag an overall average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from more than 850 reviews to date.
Bauer 20V Cordless, 1/2 Inch Ratchet
Usually, Bauer's 20V Cordless, 1/2 Inch Ratchet retails for $59.99, but for Cyber Monday, it's been discounted to $47.99. It's a tool that plenty of keen Bauer fans might have already had on their shopping list, since it offers up to 45 ft-lb of torque from its electric motor, yet it weighs just 2.9 lbs. Its slim design helps it fit into tighter workspaces, while the rubberized handle ensures that it's still comfortable to use and stays securely in hand.
More than 430 reviewers have shared their thoughts about the tool to date, with the vast majority of them being impressed with its capabilities. Across all reviews, it has received an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars, with 97% of reviewers saying that they'd be happy to recommend the tool. The ratchet's Cyber Monday discount makes it well worth considering if you're already a Bauer cordless power tool user, but if you're new to the line, you'll also have to factor in the cost of batteries and a charger, since both are sold separately.