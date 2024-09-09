5 Of The Top User-Rated Tool Bags You Can Get At Harbor Freight
Unless you happen to be exceptionally gifted with a hammer and possess the ability to solve all of life's problems with it, you probably need at least a few tools to go about any given workshop or housework task. Whether you're moving about the house or job site or just want a convenient spot to keep all of your tools that you can remember, a good tool bag is exactly what you're looking for. Plus, compared to a hard metal tool box, a tool bag is generally a bit lighter and softer, which can make it a bit easier to lug around with you on a long job.
If you're in need of a new tool bag and happen to be in the vicinity of your local Harbor Freight hardware store, you can pop inside to browse. As far as tool bags go, Harbor Freight's offerings all come from one of its own in-house brands, including Bauer, Hercules, and Voyager. Just because these products are store-brand, though, that doesn't mean they're of lesser quality. Harbor Freight's customers have rated several of these bags quite high, with positive ratings based on thousands of reviews.
Voyager 11-inch Tool Bag with 3 Pockets
Let's say you're doing most of your handiwork in your home garage or workshop, and don't need a massive bag to lug around an arsenal of tools. Harbor Freight's Voyager brand is a good place to start, as it specializes primarily in a variety of bags, boxes, and carrying cases. If we're starting at the smaller end while still looking for positive ratings, the Voyager 11-inch tool bag is a quality jumping-off point.
This nifty little handheld bag is made of sturdy cotton canvas, light in weight while still being resistant to the elements. The bottom of the bag is also reinforced so nothing pointy can poke through it. If you need a bit of extra storage besides the main compartment, it's got an exterior pocket to give you quick access to your favorite tools, as well as a secondary pocket inside for storing sharp bits and loose fasteners. This bag has earned a 4.8 out of five rating from 1,793 of Harbor Freight's users, so it's an excellent choice for small and simple storage.
Hercules 16-inch Tool Bag with 6 Pockets
Harbor Freight's Hercules brand specializes primarily in professional-grade corded and cordless power tools, the kind of stuff you can really rely on in the midst of a long workday. In addition to the main tools, the Hercules brand also offers various accessories, such as replacement saw blades, battery pack chargers, and of course, tool bags to keep it all in. Whether you're already a fan of Hercules or just want something with the name of a Greek god on it, try the Hercules 16-inch tool bag for your storage needs.
This hearty shoulder-sling bag has a wide opening on its main compartment for storing all kinds of large tools and objects. The rims of this opening are reinforced with steel, which not only makes them sturdier in general, but also helps keep the bag firmly opened when you're loading and unloading tools, as well as firmly closed when it's time to move. The bag itself is composed of tear-resistant fabric with a reinforced bottom, but if you're worried about pointy parts, there are six internal pockets that you can use to safely stash anything sharp or volatile like loose parts and batteries. Harbor Freight's shoppers certainly like to have the Greek demigod carrying their tools around, as this bag has a 4.8 out of five rating based on 2,229 reviews.
Voyager 12-inch Tool Bag with 21 Pockets
Did that first Voyager bag not quite satisfy your needs for tool storage? Well, the good news is that, since Voyager is Harbor Freight's main tool bag brand, there are plenty more options where that came from. If you're in the market for something a bit larger, particularly with a greater number of nooks to store things in, then you might want to move on up to Voyager's 12-inch tool bag with 21 pockets.
This burly bag is composed of thick polyester, good to stand up against all kinds of work strains and impacts. The main compartment has a nice, wide gatemouth to fit your tools into without making the bag too bulky. If that main compartment isn't enough, though, then there's more storage to find. This bag is outfitted with 15 extra pockets in the main compartment, as well as six pockets on the outside. You can drop all of your extra components and minutiae in the internal pockets, while using the external pockets to hold your favorite tools for quick access. This bag is a favorite amongst Harbor Freight customers, with an impressive 7,081 reviewers giving it a total score of 4.8 out of five.
Bauer 16-inch Tool Bag with 6 Pockets
The Bauer brand is Harbor Freight's in-house source for general-use power tools like drills, drivers, and work lights. If you shop regularly at Harbor Freight for your hardware needs, you've probably managed to amass a few Bauer tools simply by coincidence. If you're already on board with Bauer, you might as well opt for a tool bag to keep all of your gadgets and gizmos in. Luckily, Bauer has just the thing in the form of its own 16-inch tool bag.
The Bauer tool bag meets a nice middle ground between comfort and hearty construction, featuring an adjustable shoulder strap for your ideal carrying needs as well as a rugged body composed of 600 denier tear-resistant fabric. Add that to the steel-reinforced mouth on the main compartment and heavy-duty stitching, and you've got a tool bag that will definitely stand the test of time. As an added bonus, the main compartment has six hidden pockets within to hold all of your loose components. Harbor Freight's shoppers have a fondness for this bag, with 1,128 of them contributing to its 4.8 out of five rating.
Voyager 15-inch Tool Bag with 14 Pockets
Still on the hunt for that perfect Voyager tool bag? Sometimes it takes a bit of shopping around to know what you really want. If you've been concerned that the other Voyager tool bags just aren't big enough to properly haul all of your gear, perhaps it's time to check out one of the largest tool bags that the brand has to offer: the 15-inch tool bag.
If we're specifically talking about closed-mouth tool bags rather than open tool totes or specialized mechanic bags, then the 15-inch Voyager bag is at the top of the line. Like its siblings, this bag is constructed from heavy-duty impact-resistant polyester, though in addition to that, it's also got a ballistic nylon trim for that extra bit of resilience against the daily grind. If you're looking for extra storage, it's got that in spades with eight pockets within the main compartment, as well as six pockets on the outside. This bag has certainly earned a reputation for itself, with 5,502 shoppers awarding it a score of 4.8 out of five.