What Is An HDMI Dummy Plug, And What Are They Used For?

Among the wide range of computer accessories and peripherals out there, there is one that many of you will likely have never seen or had much use for: The HDMI dummy plug. Unlike, say, a fancy hall effect keyboard or a USB microphone like the Razer Serien V3, an HDMI dummy plug isn't necessarily a mainstream accessory. But, in some situations, a dummy plug can be just as important as either of those.

An HDMI dummy plug is essentially a single-ended HDMI connector with some circuitry, and it comes into play when you need a computer to behave as if it were connected to a display without actually plugging it into a monitor. In those situations, you can connect an HDMI dummy plug to the main HDMI output, and it'll essentially trick the computer into thinking that there's a display attached (usually a 4K one, at least with modern plugs).

That probably sounds like it isn't of much use if you want to sit down in front of the computer and use it, and you'd be right. HDMI dummy plugs are for those situations where you want a computer's GPU to run normally, at full performance, and with all supported resolutions, but don't need to see its output directly on a monitor — known as headless computing. This could be for an always-on home server, for example, or for an at-home game streaming server running an app like Moonlight (for example).