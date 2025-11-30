Does Your Car Have A USB-C Port? Here Are 5 Things You Can Plug Into It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Technology in automobiles has dramatically improved over the last decade or so. You have the ability to be treated with a whole host of convenience features that make the driving experience far more comfortable and fun, rather than just being tethered to terrestrial radio. The driving experience can be personalized to your preferences. These technology improvements have also resulted in improved safety features and better efficiency as well. All that being said, sometimes the most appealing feature you can find in a vehicle is the ability to just plug in something to your car, using it as a power source.

People have been able to do this for a long time with the plug for the cigarette lighter, but lately, we have seen a massive rise in the number of USB plugs in vehicles, with the most recent of them being USB-C plugs. It's a real treat to see one USB-C plug in your center console, but things get even better when there are multiple around the vehicle, including being accessible by the rear seats. There are a surprising number of different devices that you can plug into these USB-C ports.

While some of them are incredibly obvious to most people, there are a number of surprising ways these ports can be utilized as well. Here, we are going to look at five different ways you can use your car's USB-C ports. These are going to be categories and not specific products, as a list of USB-C products for cars would be unwieldy and far too long. The products that could be mentioned will most likely fall into one of the five categories.